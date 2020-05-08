Left Menu
Las Vegas Raiders 2020 schedule snapshot

Updated: 08-05-2020 05:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 05:37 IST
Las Vegas Raiders 2020 schedule snapshot

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 21 at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Sept. 27 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX) Nov. 1 at

Nov. 8 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 15 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

Nov. 22 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Nov. 29 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 6 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dec. 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX) Dec. 26 or 27 vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD

Jan. 3 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET 2019 record: 7-9

Last playoff appearance: 2016 PointsBet over-under for Raiders wins: 7.5

FLM projects: 7 wins The Raiders started 2019 at 6-4, but a 1-5 finish did them in. More alarming was their minus-106 point differential, third-worst in the AFC and sixth-worst in the NFL. The linebacking corps is improved, but what about the pass rush and secondary? On offense, Derek Carr is merely a high-end caretaker, limiting the team's ceiling, especially in a tough division.

Upset watch: Jon Gruden will surely be motivated for Week 7, when he'll face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time since they fired him in January of 2009. We wouldn't be surprised if Gruden saves some of his best schemes for that Sunday Night Football matchup. It also helps that the Raiders' offensive line matches up pretty well to the Bucs' stingy defensive front. Longshot wager: Many consider Gruden too old-school, but his offense has been sharply designed with plenty of modern elements since he returned in 2018. With Henry Ruggs and more weapons on board, 2020 could bring more big plays and perhaps some Coach of the Year consideration. Gruden's odds (+3500) are longer than all but six other coaches.

--Field Level Media

