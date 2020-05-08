Seattle Seahawks 2020 schedule snapshot

Seattle Seahawks 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Sept 20 vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Sept. 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

BYE Oct. 25 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Nov. 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 8 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 15 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 19 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Nov. 30 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Dec. 6 vs. New York Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 vs. New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

2019 record: 11-5 Last playoff appearance: 2019

PointsBet over-under for Seahawks wins: 9.5 FLM projects: 11 wins

Not many saw the Seahawks' 10-2 start coming in 2019, and if not for a litany of injuries that contributed to a 1-3 finish, a 13-3 season was feasible. Yes, the division is stronger, but crossover games with the NFC East and AFC East set up Seattle to hit 10 victories for the seventh time in eight seasons. Upset watch: The road trip to Washington and the recently reloaded defensive line of the Redskins could be perilous, but we'd also raise the caution flag on the long leg from Seattle to Miami, which comes with pratfalls beyond jetlag. The Dolphins were dangerous in a nothing-to-lose sense last season and will likely be massive underdogs in this one.

Longshot wager: Linebacker Bobby Wagner is +3300 to win Defensive Player of the Year. Bet $2 to win $66? Sure, we like that return. Wagner turns 30 in June and has relatively high miles, but we believe coach Pete Carroll and Lofa Tatupu when they say Wagner has plenty of good years left. If the defensive line comes together, one more great year isn't out of the question. --Field Level Media