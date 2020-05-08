Los Angeles Chargers 2020 schedule snapshot

Los Angeles Chargers 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:05 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 Kansas City Chiefs, 1:25 p.m. ET Sept. 27 Carolina Panthers, 1:05 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 12 at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Oct. 18 New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 8 Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Nov. 22 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 6 New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET Dec. 13 Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dec. 17 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX) Dec. 26 or 27 Denver Broncos, TBD

Jan. 3 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET 2019 record: 5-11

Last playoff appearance: 2018 PointsBet over-under for Chargers wins: 8

FLM projects: 9 wins Despite earning a top-six draft pick, the Chargers have an excellent roster, but there are two major concerns: quarterback and left tackle. Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert (at least for now) are best as complementary pieces, and short of signing Jason Peters, the blind side could be a mess. Those weaknesses could limit the Bolts' ceiling considerably.

Upset watch: Will Tyrod Taylor still be starting when the Chargers visit his former team, the Buffalo Bills, in late November? Even if it's Justin Herbert under center, the Chargers match up well, especially on defense, where they have enough cornerbacks to handle the Bills' receivers and the dynamic edge rushers to give Buffalo's protection trouble. Longshot wager: In a contract year and perhaps looking to regain the spotlight from his brother, Joey Bosa could have a monster season. He was unlucky to have "only" 11.5 sacks last season (as he had 31 QB hits), and his Defensive Player of the Year odds (+2000) are twice as long as Nick Bosa's and equal to teammate Derwin James. That's a nice value.

--Field Level Media