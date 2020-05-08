Left Menu
Miami Dolphins 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:16 IST
Miami Dolphins 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Oct. 4 Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 25 Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 1 Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 p.m. Nov. 8 at Arizona Cardinals , 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 15 New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. Nov. 29 at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m.

Dec. 6 Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. Dec. 13 Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m.

Dec. 20 New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. Dec. 26 or 27 at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD TBD

Jan. 3 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. 2019 record: 12-4

Last playoff appearance: 2016 PointsBet over-under for Dolphins wins: 6.5

FLM projects: 6 wins It's easy to tout Miami's late improvement in 2019, especially after additions like Byron Jones, offensive line reinforcements and, of course, Tua Tagovailoa. But the Dolphins were fortunate to win five games with a ghastly minus-188 point differential. The O-line still must develop, and Tagovailoa could sit early. A 2021 breakout seems more likely.

Upset watch: Despite the emergence of Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders still lack a great pass rush, making them a decent matchup for the Dolphins and an unproven offensive line in a game that will be played a day or two after Christmas. Miami also has the top-end talent and depth at cornerback to handle Henry Ruggs & Co. Longshot wager: The Coach of the Year Award usually goes to a coach whose team exceeds expectations, a much easier task when expectations are low. Brian Flores and the Dolphins fit that bill, and Flores' odds (+2000) aren't too steep. Eight coaches have shorter odds, including five who led playoff teams in 2019. If Tagovailoa shines early, Miami could surge in a weak division.

--Field Level Media

