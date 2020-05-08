Green Bay Packers 2020 schedule snapshot

Green Bay Packers 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET FOX Sept. 27 at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) BYE

Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Nov. 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 29 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Dec. 6 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET Week 15 vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD

Dec. 27 vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Jan. 3 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 13-3 Last playoff appearance: 2019

PointsBet over-under for Packers wins: 9 FLM projects: 11 wins

As a 13-win team that won the NFC North over only one real contender -- the Minnesota Vikings -- there is more resistance coming for the Packers in 2020. But Aaron Rodgers remains the class of the division at the position, and Green Bay's defense more than held its own most of the year. Upset watch: The Packers are going to be favored at Lambeau Field in almost any scenario this season as long as Rodgers is upright. But AFC runner-up Tennessee coming to Green Bay could be a dogfight based on the physical style of play on both sides of the ball from the throwback Titans. It's the same smashmouth style that exposed the team at San Francisco last season.

Longshot wager: Maybe the Packers didn't draft well enough, and maybe the lopsided losses to the San Francisco 49ers are still meaningful one year later. But at 30-1 to win the Super Bowl, we are willing to let a few bucks ride on Rodgers ending his season in Tampa. --Field Level Media