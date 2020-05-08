Left Menu
Minnesota Vikings 2020 schedule snapshot

Updated: 08-05-2020 07:22 IST
Minnesota Vikings 2020 schedule Sept. 13 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Oct. 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 1 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 8 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 16 at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Nov. 22 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

Nov. 29 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 20 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 25 at New Orleans Saints, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) Jan. 3 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 10-6 Last playoff appearance: 2019

PointsBet over-under for Vikings wins: 9 FLM projects: 10 wins

With a healthy Dalvin Cook and a defense fueled by a dynamic pass rush, the Vikings are going to be in almost every game. Mike Zimmer has built a team that won't beat itself. There is still sufficient doubt over whether quarterback Kirk Cousins can win critical games on the road. Upset watch: Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers is no picnic, even though Minnesota has won three of the last four meetings at home. The Vikings are likely to be favored. But the Packers won at US Bank Stadium last season for the first time since 2015 and the recipe of ball control -- Aaron Jones had 154 yards and two touchdowns -- and pass rush lifted Green Bay over the top.

Longshot wager: Zimmer is 25-1 to win NFL Coach of the Year, or about 18th from the top, according to PointsBet. We'd take that action. Minnesota is also 25-1 to win the Super Bowl. --Field Level Media

