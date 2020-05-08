Left Menu
Cincinnati Bengals 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 07:24 IST
Cincinnati Bengals 2020 schedule Sept. 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM CBS

Sept. 17 at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN) Sept. 27 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 25 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 1 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 29 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Dec. 27 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 2-14 Last playoff appearance: 2015

PointsBet over-under for Bengals wins: 5.5 FLM projects: 6-7 wins

Half of the Bengals' losses last season came by one possession, and they spent the entire season without their top wideout and left tackle. Not only will A.J. Green and Jonah Williams return, but Cincinnati made rare forays into free agency and drafted a QB who could be a star early. Joe Burrow alone should add 3-4 wins to last year's total. Upset watch: The Bengals had major offensive line woes last season, and even if Williams impresses, there are still significant holes. But the Tennessee Titans' pass rush could take a step back without Jurrell Casey, giving Burrow time to attack downfield. Likewise, adding D.J. Reader to the interior with Geno Atkins should make for a stingy run defense, which could be a problem for Derrick Henry.

Longshot wager: Burrow is the clear favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year (+225), but Zac Taylor's odds for Coach of the Year (+2500) are merely tied for 15th. That seems like a bargain on a team that could easily improve its win total by five or six games. If Burrow thrives immediately and Cincinnati is in playoff contention, Taylor might wind up as the favorite. --Field Level Media

