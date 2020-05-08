Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 schedule snapshot

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 schedule Sept. 14 at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sept. 20 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

BYE Nov. 8 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

Nov. 15 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 26 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Dec. 6 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Dec. 21 at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Dec. 27 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 8-8 Last playoff appearance: 2017

PointsBet over-under for Steelers wins: 9.5 FLM projects: 10 wins

For all of their injuries in 2019 -- most notably Ben Roethlisberger going down in Week 2 -- the Steelers would have made the playoffs under the new seven-team format. Their defense still has room for growth, while Roethlisberger's return should stabilize the offense. But it's hard to project more than 10 wins in such a tough division. Upset watch: The Steelers have lost three of four to the Baltimore Ravens, but they nearly beat Lamar Jackson & Co. in overtime with Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges last October. With Roethlisberger back in the fold and a stingy defense boasting talent at all three levels, Pittsburgh should be a threat to Baltimore both at home and on the road.

Longshot wager: T.J. Watt (+1200) is the more realistic candidate among Steelers to win Defensive Player of the Year after garnering 10 votes last year, but Minkah Fitzpatrick (+3300) could be a darkhorse after nabbing five interceptions in just 14 games following his trade from Miami last season. If the Steelers are protecting more leads, that number could climb even higher. --Field Level Media