New York Giants 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 07:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 07:35 IST
New York Giants 2020 schedule Sept. 14 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sept. 20 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Nov. 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Nov. 8 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 27 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 4-12 Last playoff appearance: 2016

PointsBet over-under for Giants wins: 6.5 FLM projects: 5 wins

It should help to be 26th in strength of schedule, but how much? Quarterback Daniel Jones should be improved, and there are high expectations for running back Saquon Barkley, but how much better is the offensive line? If Jones is running for his life and Barkley has be his own blocker, a dismal season is easy to envision. Based on the holes in this defense, can first-year coach Joe Judge even get the Giants to last year's total of four wins? Upset watch: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers come to New York, and rest assured the betting public will be ready to hammer Tampa Bay. If the Giants don't sleepwalk into this one in the weeks prior, take a flier on a big game from Barkley under the spotlight on Monday Night Football.

Longshot wager: If you are into longshots, the Giants are +4500 on PointsBet's NFL oddsboard to win the NFC Championship. Hard to believe, sure, but consider the San Francisco 49ers were +2200 at this time last year. Only the Panthers and Redskins are longer shots to rep the conference in the Super Bowl. --Field Level Media

