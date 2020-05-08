Washington Redskins 2020 schedule snapshot

Washington Redskins 2020 schedule Sept. 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 25 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

BYE Nov. 8 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 15 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 22 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 26 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET Dec. 20 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 27 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 3-13 Last playoff appearance: 2015

PointsBet over-under for Redskins wins: 5.5 FLM projects: 4 wins

Washington is still essentially playing with a rookie at quarterback, and the business model for first-year coach Ron Rivera is to pound the rock and let the defense win games. That's a tough position to leverage in a league that thrives by exploding the scoreboard with video-game passing numbers. Upset watch: Young teams rarely make noise on the road, but a defensive line with five first-round picks, including No. 2 overall selection Chase Young, is going to put a charge in teams that can't protect the quarterback. Enter the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray, who'll be running for his life again unless the ragtag front five magically improves.

Longshot wager: Do we really believe in the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles so much that the NFC East couldn't be claimed by a longshot? Let's say no. The Redskins are worth a sniff at +2200 to win the East considering the delta between this team and the favorites -- Dallas is -110, and the Eagles are +115. --Field Level Media