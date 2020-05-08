Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African first-class cricketer Nqweni tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 09:53 IST
South African first-class cricketer Nqweni tests positive for coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Solo Nqweni, a South African first-class cricketer who has been battling multiple health issues, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 25-year-old all-rounder is also being treated for Guillain-Barre Syndrome -- a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves. He is currently in Aberdeen, Scotland, and shared the news of him contracting COVID-19 on Twitter.

Nqweni is the third cricketer known to have contracted the disease after Pakistan's Zafar Sarfraz and Scotland's Majid Haq. "So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I'm only halfway through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for coronavirus. I don't understand why all of this is happening to me," Nqweni tweeted.

This diagnosis is the latest in a long line of health issues for Nqweni, who spent four weeks in an induced coma last year. Nqweni played for South Africa Under-19s in 2012 and has been contracted to Eastern Province and has also played for franchise cricket for the Warriors.

The former Grey High star, who is playing as a professional at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, is in the intensive care unit of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, according to Herald Live.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Spanish Football Federation proposes five substitutions when football returns

The Royal Spanish Football Federation on Thursday proposed the possibility of allowing teams to make five substitutions per game after the resumption of football in the country with an aim to protect the health of the players. The Royal Spa...

Will make all possible efforts to ensure no one remains thirsty in summers: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed for a smooth supply of drinking water and to speed up the repairing works of hand pumps and tube wells in the summer season. Gehlot on Thursday was reviewing the drinking water arrangements...

Moody's reviews India's negative rating, upgrade unlikely in near term

Moodys Investors Service said on Friday that an upgrade of its Indias rating at Baa2 negative is unlikely in the near term due to economic shock triggered by coronavirus outbreak, weak policy implementation and high debt levels. The negativ...

At least 65 killed in flooding, landslides in Rwanda

At least 65 people are dead after flooding and landslides in Rwanda, officials said Thursday after overnight heavy rains. Nearly 100 homes were washed away. The landslides were still occurring in the morning in Gakenke district in the mount...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020