Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports without fans in stadium possible but magic will be missing, says Kohli

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:55 IST
Sports without fans in stadium possible but magic will be missing, says Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli believes cricket in empty stadiums is a real possibility in a post-COVID-19 world and though it is unlikely to have a bearing on the intensity of players, he feels the magic would certainly go missing. Cricket Boards across the globe are exploring the option of resuming the sport in empty stadiums. There is speculation that fans could be kept away from stadiums in a bid to salvage the T20 World Cup in Australia, which is currently under threat due to the global health crisis.

"It's quite a possible situation, it might happen, I honestly don't know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans," Kohli said in Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'. "I know it will be played at a very good intensity but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are very difficult to recreate," he added.

Kohli said the many moments which are created because of the passion brought in by fans, would be missing. "Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created.

"We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by," he said. Cricketers such as Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Pat Cummins have backed the idea of playing behind closed doors.

However, legendary Australian Allan Border has said it would defy belief to host a World Cup without spectators. Another Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and some other cricketers have also expressed similar sentiments.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,886 cases climb to 56,342 New Delhi The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,886 and the number of cases climbed to 56,342 in the c...

JK Tyre resumes partial operations at manufacturing plants across country

JK Tyre and Industries on Friday said it has resumed partial operations at various manufacturing facilities across the country. The company has restarted operations after adhering to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, an...

Australia sets plan to end most COVID-19 restrictions by July

Australia will ease social distancing restrictions in a three-step process, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as Canberra aims to remove most curbs by July and get nearly 1 million people back to work amid a decline in coronavir...

UP: Woman constable's husband, 8 in-laws booked for dowry death

An FIR has been registered against the husband and eight in-laws of a woman constable who died under mysterious circumstances here, police said on Friday. The body of Rajkumari 25, a constable in Government Railway Police GRP was found at h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020