Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Korean football kicks off with new audience, safety measures

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 08-05-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 12:55 IST
S Korean football kicks off with new audience, safety measures
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean football will reach new international TV audiences as it leads the way by restarting after the coronavirus on Friday, but there will be no crowds or wild goal celebrations -- and even talking is discouraged. With most leagues worldwide sidelined by the pandemic, the K-League is the first competition of any standing to come back to life, watched by sport-starved fans in a swathe of foreign countries.

It will provide the first glimpse of post-virus football, with teams under orders to stick to stringent safety guidelines to prevent any contagion. Players have been told to avoid excessive goal celebrations, handshakes, close talking and blowing their noses, while the stadiums will be devoid of spectators.

But with fans around the world long deprived of live sport, the K-League has signed rights deals with broadcasters in nearly 20 countries including Germany, Switzerland, and Australia who will be showing games live. The K-League, whose start was delayed two months by the pandemic, will also be live-streamed on YouTube and Twitter with English graphics and commentary.

Last year's rights were sold to only six countries, all of them in Asia. "Because we had limited exposure to international fans, it is true that the K-League was largely unknown globally despite its competitiveness," said league spokesman Lee Jong-kwoun.

"2020 will be the first year the league will be recognized and assessed on a global level." Defending champions Jeonbuk Motors -- managed by Jose Mourinho's former assistant Jose Morais -- face Cup-holders Suwon Bluewings in the season-opener in Jeonju, a host city for the 2002 World Cup.

- Bows, not handshakes - The K-League's progress will be watched closely by other leagues including the giants of Europe, where Germany's Bundesliga is the only competition so far to set a date to return, on May 16.

Players and coaching staff will have their temperatures checked before each game and anyone at 37.5 C (99.5 F) or more will be isolated and tested. If anyone gets infected during the season, their team and those who played against them will have to take a two-week break.

And instead of the traditional pre-game handshakes, players have been asked to bow their heads from a distance. South Korea endured one of the worst early outbreaks of COVID-19 outside China, prompting professional sports to suspend or delay their seasons, a pattern that was repeated worldwide.

But the country appears to have flattened the curve thanks to an extensive "trace, test and treat" program, and football's return comes after baseball started this week, also without fans. Life in South Korea has returned largely to normal, with workers going back to offices this week under eased social distancing rules, while a stay-on-base order on its 600,000 strong militaries was lifted, allowing conscripts to go on leave.

Schools will start re-opening next week. Authorities reported 12 fresh coronavirus cases Friday, taking the total to 10,822.

The K-League said spectators will be allowed back into stadiums progressively as the government eases its distancing measures. The new football season comes just three days after the return of professional baseball in South Korea, which has struck a television deal with ESPN for US fans.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

States should consider indirect sale, home delivery of liquor, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday suggested that states should consider indirect sale and home delivery of liquor as per its statute and law to avoid crowding at liquor shops amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. A bench headed by Justic...

Pak anti-terror court seizes Afghan Taliban chief Mansour’s properties worth Rs 3.2 cr for auction

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has taken over slain Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansours five properties, estimated to be worth over Rs 3.2 crore, for auction, according to a media report. Mansour, who was killed in a drone strike ...

Indian hockey team focused on maintaining fitness despite lockdown: Nilakanta Sharma

Indian mens hockey team midfielder Nilakanta Sharma said the team is focused on maintaining fitness despite the coronavirus lockdown. Currently, the team is at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru.Theres no doubt that its been ...

BCCI all set to form ad-hoc body to run Delhi cricket

Without a president and its secretary in jail, the controversy and corruption-ridden Delhi and Districts Cricket Association DDCA is set to be directly governed by the BCCI through an ad-hoc committee. The BCCI has already stopped DDCAs ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020