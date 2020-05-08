Sports-On this day... May 9

ON THIS DAY -- May 9 May 9, 1999

SOCCER - Bayern Munich midfielder Lothar Matthaeus celebrates winning the Bundesliga after a 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin at the Olympic stadium in Munich. Bayern moved to the top of the league after the second round of fixtures and stayed at the summit for the rest of the season, sealing their 15th league title with three games to spare.

Matthaeus, the only German to have won the FIFA World Player of the Year award (1991), won seven Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and the UEFA Cup across two stints with Bayern. May 9, 2004

FORMULA ONE - Germany's Michael Schumacher leads Japan's Takuma Sato during the first lap of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. Schumacher started in pole position and maintained his lead throughout to register his fifth straight race victory and extend his lead in the drivers championship to 18 points over second-placed Rubens Barrichello.

The German went on to win a record 13 races in the season and seal the last of his seven championships. May 9, 2004

ICE HOCKEY - Canada soak in the applause of the fans after defeating Sweden 5-3 in the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Prague. Canada trailed 2-1 after the first period but hit back in the next two to seal their 23rd world title.

Canadian winger Dany Heatley was the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) and scoring leader with eight goals and three assists. May 9, 2004

SOCCER - Ajax striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds the Dutch Eredivisie trophy after a 2-0 victory against NAC Breda in Amsterdam. Ibrahimovic ended the season as Ajax's top scorer with 13 goals, helping them win their 29th league title after finishing six points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Ibrahimovic, who won four trophies with Ajax, left the club later that year to join Juventus. May 9, 2004

GOLF - England's Barry Lane celebrates winning the British Masters by three strokes at the Forest of Arden, central England. Lane ended a 10-year wait for his fifth European Tour title, fending off competition from Angel Cabrera and Eduardo Romero to take home the trophy and pocket 266,660 pounds ($328,178.46).

That proved to be Lane's final victory on the European Tour, although he did win eight titles on the senior tour. May 9, 2010

SOCCER - Chelsea celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their 8-0 victory against Wigan Athletic at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were one point ahead of second-placed Manchester United heading into the final game of the season in which the London club trounced Wigan to seal their third Premier League title.

Chelsea defeated Portsmouth a week later to win the FA Cup and complete the domestic double in manager Carlo Ancelotti's first season at the helm. May 9, 2012

OLYMPICS - Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of High Priestess, holds up the Olympic Flame during a dress rehearsal for the torch lighting ceremony of the London Olympic Games. The 2012 London Games torch relay was run from May 19-July 27, with over 8000 people carrying the torch across the United Kingdom.

The cauldron was lit by seven of the country's most promising young athletes, each of whom was nominated by a veteran British Olympian. May 9, 2015

TENNIS - Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova poses with the trophy after blitzing Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the Madrid Open. Kvitova had ended Serena Williams' 27-match unbeaten run in the semi-finals and carried that momentum into the summit clash, where she easily disposed of an ailing Kuznetsova.

With the win, Kvitova claimed her second Madrid Open crown and 16th career WTA title. May 9, 2019

BASEBALL - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a Boston Red Sox jersey presented by outfielder and designated hitter J.D. Martinez while welcoming the 2018 World Series Champions on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. The Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 in the World Series to claim their fifth title in 15 years.

Their visit to the White House was marred by the absence of manager Alex Cora and some of the team's Latino and African-American players who were protesting the way President Trump had handled the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. May 9, 2019

BASKETBALL - The Chinese national team poses with Consul General Huang Ping after their 89-71 loss to the New York Liberty in a pre-season WNBA game at Barclays Center. The game was organised in an effort to support women athletes globally and was part of a series of collaborations between the Chinese Basketball Association and overseas leagues.

Han Xu, who had impressed for China in the previous year's FIBA World Cup, was selected by Liberty in the second round of the WNBA draft and scored 19 points to lead New York to victory. ($1 = 0.8125 pounds)