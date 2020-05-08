Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports-On this day... May 9

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:30 IST
Sports-On this day... May 9

ON THIS DAY -- May 9 May 9, 1999

SOCCER - Bayern Munich midfielder Lothar Matthaeus celebrates winning the Bundesliga after a 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin at the Olympic stadium in Munich. Bayern moved to the top of the league after the second round of fixtures and stayed at the summit for the rest of the season, sealing their 15th league title with three games to spare.

Matthaeus, the only German to have won the FIFA World Player of the Year award (1991), won seven Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and the UEFA Cup across two stints with Bayern. May 9, 2004

FORMULA ONE - Germany's Michael Schumacher leads Japan's Takuma Sato during the first lap of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. Schumacher started in pole position and maintained his lead throughout to register his fifth straight race victory and extend his lead in the drivers championship to 18 points over second-placed Rubens Barrichello.

The German went on to win a record 13 races in the season and seal the last of his seven championships. May 9, 2004

ICE HOCKEY - Canada soak in the applause of the fans after defeating Sweden 5-3 in the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Prague. Canada trailed 2-1 after the first period but hit back in the next two to seal their 23rd world title.

Canadian winger Dany Heatley was the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) and scoring leader with eight goals and three assists. May 9, 2004

SOCCER - Ajax striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds the Dutch Eredivisie trophy after a 2-0 victory against NAC Breda in Amsterdam. Ibrahimovic ended the season as Ajax's top scorer with 13 goals, helping them win their 29th league title after finishing six points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Ibrahimovic, who won four trophies with Ajax, left the club later that year to join Juventus. May 9, 2004

GOLF - England's Barry Lane celebrates winning the British Masters by three strokes at the Forest of Arden, central England. Lane ended a 10-year wait for his fifth European Tour title, fending off competition from Angel Cabrera and Eduardo Romero to take home the trophy and pocket 266,660 pounds ($328,178.46).

That proved to be Lane's final victory on the European Tour, although he did win eight titles on the senior tour. May 9, 2010

SOCCER - Chelsea celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their 8-0 victory against Wigan Athletic at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were one point ahead of second-placed Manchester United heading into the final game of the season in which the London club trounced Wigan to seal their third Premier League title.

Chelsea defeated Portsmouth a week later to win the FA Cup and complete the domestic double in manager Carlo Ancelotti's first season at the helm. May 9, 2012

OLYMPICS - Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of High Priestess, holds up the Olympic Flame during a dress rehearsal for the torch lighting ceremony of the London Olympic Games. The 2012 London Games torch relay was run from May 19-July 27, with over 8000 people carrying the torch across the United Kingdom.

The cauldron was lit by seven of the country's most promising young athletes, each of whom was nominated by a veteran British Olympian. May 9, 2015

TENNIS - Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova poses with the trophy after blitzing Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the Madrid Open. Kvitova had ended Serena Williams' 27-match unbeaten run in the semi-finals and carried that momentum into the summit clash, where she easily disposed of an ailing Kuznetsova.

With the win, Kvitova claimed her second Madrid Open crown and 16th career WTA title. May 9, 2019

BASEBALL - U.S. President Donald Trump holds a Boston Red Sox jersey presented by outfielder and designated hitter J.D. Martinez while welcoming the 2018 World Series Champions on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. The Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 in the World Series to claim their fifth title in 15 years.

Their visit to the White House was marred by the absence of manager Alex Cora and some of the team's Latino and African-American players who were protesting the way President Trump had handled the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. May 9, 2019

BASKETBALL - The Chinese national team poses with Consul General Huang Ping after their 89-71 loss to the New York Liberty in a pre-season WNBA game at Barclays Center. The game was organised in an effort to support women athletes globally and was part of a series of collaborations between the Chinese Basketball Association and overseas leagues.

Han Xu, who had impressed for China in the previous year's FIBA World Cup, was selected by Liberty in the second round of the WNBA draft and scored 19 points to lead New York to victory. ($1 = 0.8125 pounds)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

States should consider indirect sale, home delivery of liquor, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday suggested that states should consider indirect sale and home delivery of liquor as per its statute and law to avoid crowding at liquor shops amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. A bench headed by Justic...

Pak anti-terror court seizes Afghan Taliban chief Mansour’s properties worth Rs 3.2 cr for auction

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has taken over slain Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansours five properties, estimated to be worth over Rs 3.2 crore, for auction, according to a media report. Mansour, who was killed in a drone strike ...

Indian hockey team focused on maintaining fitness despite lockdown: Nilakanta Sharma

Indian mens hockey team midfielder Nilakanta Sharma said the team is focused on maintaining fitness despite the coronavirus lockdown. Currently, the team is at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru.Theres no doubt that its been ...

BCCI all set to form ad-hoc body to run Delhi cricket

Without a president and its secretary in jail, the controversy and corruption-ridden Delhi and Districts Cricket Association DDCA is set to be directly governed by the BCCI through an ad-hoc committee. The BCCI has already stopped DDCAs ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020