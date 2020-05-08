Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rivers to coach at Alabama HS upon retirement

Reuters | Luanda | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:50 IST
Rivers to coach at Alabama HS upon retirement
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has already lined up a post-retirement job. Whenever the 38-year-old veteran decides to hang up his NFL cleats, he will take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala.

The school announced the news Friday morning. Athletic director Paul Knapstein will serve as interim coach until the arrival of Rivers, who signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts in March. An Alabama native, Rivers said coaching fulfills his dream to follow in the footsteps of his father, Steve Rivers, who coached him at Athens (Ala.) High School.

"It's a special day for me and my family really," Rivers said. "I will probably get a little emotional. I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I'm now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of those out!" Rivers played his first 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, passing for 59,271 yards and 397 touchdowns in 228 games.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection said he hasn't made a decision about playing beyond the 2020 season. "I think it is a one year at a time deal," he said, per AL.com. "You get to 38 and play as long as I have ... I've expressed publicly and the Colts have said too they hope it's more than one year. But we take it one year at a time. I love playing. When that time does end, you will get the same passion and work ethic at this school and community that I've poured into my career."

Rivers has conducted football clinics at St. Michael the past two summers.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Leipzig's Nagelsmann to practise coaching in face mask

RB Leipzigs Julian Nagelsmann, whose side will be chasing a first Bundesliga title when the German league resumes next weekend, is to practise coaching while wearing a face mask in order to be ready for a return to action. The 32-year-old, ...

Eight political parties write to President Kovind over labour law dilution

Accusing the Centre of diluting labour laws using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse, eight political parties jointly wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday registering their protest over the issue. The workers are being t...

France's coronavirus daily death toll rises again

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose 243 to 26,230 on Friday, a higher daily death toll than the previous day when it stood at 178. The Health Ministry said in a statement that the number of people in...

Trump, Pence have not had contact with infected Pence staffer recently -official

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have not been in contact recently with a member of Pences staff who was found to be infected with the coronavirus, a senior administration official said on Friday.This morning we had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020