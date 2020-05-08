Rivers to coach at Alabama HS upon retirement

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has already lined up a post-retirement job. Whenever the 38-year-old veteran decides to hang up his NFL cleats, he will take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala.

The school announced the news Friday morning. Athletic director Paul Knapstein will serve as interim coach until the arrival of Rivers, who signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts in March. An Alabama native, Rivers said coaching fulfills his dream to follow in the footsteps of his father, Steve Rivers, who coached him at Athens (Ala.) High School.

"It's a special day for me and my family really," Rivers said. "I will probably get a little emotional. I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I'm now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of those out!" Rivers played his first 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, passing for 59,271 yards and 397 touchdowns in 228 games.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection said he hasn't made a decision about playing beyond the 2020 season. "I think it is a one year at a time deal," he said, per AL.com. "You get to 38 and play as long as I have ... I've expressed publicly and the Colts have said too they hope it's more than one year. But we take it one year at a time. I love playing. When that time does end, you will get the same passion and work ethic at this school and community that I've poured into my career."

Rivers has conducted football clinics at St. Michael the past two summers.