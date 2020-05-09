Warriors exec tries to clarify Kerr's 'offseason' comments

Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is attempting to clarify coach Steve Kerr's comments from last month that caused a stir around the league, telling ESPN this week the team will be "good partners" should the NBA regular season resume. In late April, Kerr said of a Zoom meeting with Myers and Warriors players, "It was just a chance to check in, but it was also a chance for Bob to update the players on his contact with the league and the latest news, but it also kind of felt like our annual team exit meeting. Our coaching staff has been undergoing staff evaluations, offseason plans, so we are absolutely in offseason mode right now."

That left some people wondering about the mindset of the team with the worst record in the league should play resume -- and face opponents playing for postseason berths and positioning. "The truth is we have the worst record in the league. That's a fact," Myers told ESPN of the 15-50 Warriors. "It's hard to motivate in our unique position. But that doesn't mean players don't have pride and won't come back and play and care about the league as a whole. We want to be good partners and we will be good partners.

"We'd like to see Steph (Curry) play with (Andrew) Wiggins; I think we got to see that for one game where we were hoping to see that." The team acquired Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade involving point guard D'Angelo Russell on Feb. 6. Curry sustained a broken hand in the fourth game of the season on Oct. 30 and played in only one game -- on March 5 -- before the NBA season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 11.

Because of injuries to key players (including a torn ACL sustained by Klay Thompson in the 2019 NBA Finals that cost him all of this season thus far) and the departures of others (Kevin Durant left for Brooklyn via free agency last offseason), this season has been a 180-degree turn from the previous five in Golden State. The Warriors had made five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and won three championships. Those five seasons were Kerr's first five with the Warriors, and Myers attributed the new experience as part of Kerr's thinking when he made his statement.

"When you're lucky enough to play as deep (in the playoffs) as we did, you have to go right into the draft and free agency," Myers said. "And it probably didn't give us the necessary time to talk about our process and what we want to do. "So as we wait, we're taking a step back and analyzing, 'What are we doing right? What are we doing wrong? How do we want to play offensively? How do we want to play defensively?'

"That's been a breath of fresh air, just to talk to Steve, in some space."