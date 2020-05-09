Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warriors exec tries to clarify Kerr's 'offseason' comments

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 03:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 03:06 IST
Warriors exec tries to clarify Kerr's 'offseason' comments
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is attempting to clarify coach Steve Kerr's comments from last month that caused a stir around the league, telling ESPN this week the team will be "good partners" should the NBA regular season resume. In late April, Kerr said of a Zoom meeting with Myers and Warriors players, "It was just a chance to check in, but it was also a chance for Bob to update the players on his contact with the league and the latest news, but it also kind of felt like our annual team exit meeting. Our coaching staff has been undergoing staff evaluations, offseason plans, so we are absolutely in offseason mode right now."

That left some people wondering about the mindset of the team with the worst record in the league should play resume -- and face opponents playing for postseason berths and positioning. "The truth is we have the worst record in the league. That's a fact," Myers told ESPN of the 15-50 Warriors. "It's hard to motivate in our unique position. But that doesn't mean players don't have pride and won't come back and play and care about the league as a whole. We want to be good partners and we will be good partners.

"We'd like to see Steph (Curry) play with (Andrew) Wiggins; I think we got to see that for one game where we were hoping to see that." The team acquired Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade involving point guard D'Angelo Russell on Feb. 6. Curry sustained a broken hand in the fourth game of the season on Oct. 30 and played in only one game -- on March 5 -- before the NBA season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 11.

Because of injuries to key players (including a torn ACL sustained by Klay Thompson in the 2019 NBA Finals that cost him all of this season thus far) and the departures of others (Kevin Durant left for Brooklyn via free agency last offseason), this season has been a 180-degree turn from the previous five in Golden State. The Warriors had made five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and won three championships. Those five seasons were Kerr's first five with the Warriors, and Myers attributed the new experience as part of Kerr's thinking when he made his statement.

"When you're lucky enough to play as deep (in the playoffs) as we did, you have to go right into the draft and free agency," Myers said. "And it probably didn't give us the necessary time to talk about our process and what we want to do. "So as we wait, we're taking a step back and analyzing, 'What are we doing right? What are we doing wrong? How do we want to play offensively? How do we want to play defensively?'

"That's been a breath of fresh air, just to talk to Steve, in some space."

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-NBA G Brown accused of shooting rifle at strangers

Former NBA guard Shannon Brown was arrested Saturday on an aggravated assault charge after police say he fired a rifle at two people at his Tyrone, Ga., home. According to multiple media reports, Brown was released on bond Monday.Tyrone Pol...

Brazil hits new record for daily coronavirus deaths

Brazil registered 10,222 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 751 deaths, the health ministry said.Daily deaths beat the previous record of 615 on Wednesday. Overall, Brazil has registered 145,328 confirmed cases of th...

Coronavirus inflicts huge U.S. job losses; Pence aide infected

The coronavirus pandemic triggered the steepest monthly loss of U.S. jobs since the Great Depression, data showed on Friday, as a second White House aide was diagnosed with the respiratory infection, raising doubt that the highest levels of...

Yemen's Houthis report new case of coronavirus in Sanaa

A new case of coronavirus has been discovered in Yemens Sanaa, which was transmitted from Aden, Houthis health ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.This brings the total cases of coronavirus in areas under Houthis control to two, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020