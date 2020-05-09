Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Players, coaches call for investigation into killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 05:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 05:36 IST
NFL-Players, coaches call for investigation into killing of Ahmaud Arbery

NFL greats Tom Brady and Anquan Boldin were among dozens of prominent players and coaches who called on Friday for a federal investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was shot while running in Georgia.

State investigators arrested a white former police officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, on Thursday and charged with them with murder and aggravated assault in the Feb. 23 killing in the small coastal town of Brunswick. Video of the incident surfaced on social media earlier this week and ignited outrage among activists who saw the death of Arbery, 25, as the latest U.S. case of white perpetrators killing a black man and going unpunished.

"We have all now seen the video depicting the final moments of this young man's life and the way in which the McMichaels stalked Mr. Arbery like prey," the Players Coalition co-founder Boldin said in an open letter to Attorney General William Barr, asking him to intervene in the case. "His only crime: running while black."

The letter, signed by 64 players and coaches, called for the Department of Justice and the FBI to lead the investigation, saying the local police force and jury pool were compromised. The suspects were not charged until weeks after the killing, and two prosecutors have recused themselves from the case due to their connections with the elder McMichael, who also worked as an investigator for a local district attorney's office. If the DOJ turned its back on this "obvious injustice," the coalition's letter said, it "will relinquish its role as the champion for the defenseless and send the unmistakable message that the federal government will not protect us from violence, prejudice, and injustice in our communities."

Among those shocked by the footage from Brunswick - which shows Arbery jogging past the McMichaels' pickup truck before a shot is fired and then struggling with a man holding a long gun before more shots are heard - were sports legends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. "We're literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can't even go for a damn jog man!" James wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Ahmaud and his family and friends should have been celebrating his 26th birthday today," Johnson tweeted on Friday. "Prayers and thoughts for the Arbery family."

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

In VE Day address, Queen Elizabeth praises Britian's response to coronavirus pandemic

In an address to mark 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe VE Day, Queen Elizabeth II has praised Britain response to the coronavirus crisis and said that the UKs streets are not empty but are filled with the love and care. In a pre-record...

Argentina extends quarantine for capital, relaxes elsewhere

Argentina extended until May 24 a quarantine for its capital Buenos Aires but relaxed the restriction aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus elsewhere in the country, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday. The lockdown, whi...

Odisha govt allows increase in working hours in factories with payment of overtime

Considering the representations of certain industries and industry associations, the Odisha Government on Friday has decided to provide relaxation for industries and commercial activities and approved the 12 hours shift instead of 8 hours s...

WRAPUP 1-No 'V'-shape return from devastating U.S. job loss, Fed policymakers say

As many parts of the worlds biggest economy begin to reopen after weeks of stay-at-home orders that slowed the spread of the coronavirus but gutted jobs, Americans should not expect a quick return to growth, U.S. Federal Reserve officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020