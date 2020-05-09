R0kkr stomp 'host' Mutineers to open CDL Week 7

The Florida Mutineers were quite the "hosts" on Friday night, making the Minnesota R0kkr feel right at home to open Week 7 of the Call of Duty League. Playing as the designated home team for the weekend (the CDL season has gone online-only in light of the coronavirus pandemic), the Mutineers did not put much of a fight in losing 3-0 in a matchup of teams entering play tied for fourth in the standings.

The R0kkr opened with a 250-210 win on Rammaza Hardpoint, then took St. Petrograd Search and Destroy 6-2. A 163-156 victory on Hackney Yard Domination completed the sweep in the day's final match. In the day's first match, the Atlanta FaZe beat the Paris Legion 3-1 a week after the FaZe lost to the Dallas Empire in the Chicago "homestand" finals.

Atlanta took Azhir Cave Hardpoint 250-212 and St. Petrograd Search and Destroy 6-5 before the Legion extended the match with a 148-145 win on Gun Runner Domination. However, Atlanta closed out the match with a 250-117 win on St. Petrograd Hardpoint. The day's closest match was next, as the London Royal Ravens came back from down 2-1 to edge OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 3-2.

London won 250-194 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint, but OpTic responded with a 6-2 win on Rammaza Search and Destroy and a 185-136 win on Gun Runner Domination. The Royal Ravens evened the match up with a 250-185 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint, then won the decider 6-4 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy. The Toronto Ultra handled the New York Subliners in the day's other match, winning 3-1. Toronto actually dropped the first map, 250-214 on Gun Runner Hardpoint, but then won three straight: 6-2 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy, 156-154 on Hackney Yard Domination, and 250-182 on St. Petrograd Hardpoint.

On Saturday, the R0kkr will face the Ultra in the Group A winners bracket, while the Mutineers and Subliners will play in the losers bracket. In Group B, the FaZe and Royal Ravens will play in the winners bracket, and the Legion will face OpTic in the losers bracket. Call of Duty League Week 7 prize pool:

1. $50,000, 50 CDL point 2. $30,000, 30 CDL points

3-4. $10,000, 20 CDL points 5-6. no prize money, 10 CDL points

7-8. no prize money, no CDL points Call of Duty League standings through Week 6:

1. Dallas Empire, 150 points 2. Chicago Huntsmen, 130 points

3. Atlanta FaZe, 120 points T4. Minnesota R0kkr, 100 points

T4. Florida Mutineers, 100 points 6. Paris Legion, 60 points

T7. London Royal Ravens, 40 points T7. Seattle Surge, 40

T9. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 20 points T9. Toronto Ultra, 20 points

T9. New York Subliners, 20 points T9. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points

--Field Level Media