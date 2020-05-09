Left Menu
Real's Jovic suffers heel break

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 09-05-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 09:37 IST
Real Madrid attacker Luka Jovic has fracture his right heel, the La Liga giants have announced. In a statement, Real said the 22-year-old's injury had been diagnosed during tests at the club's medical centre, but didn't say how long they expect him to be out of action.

According to Spanish media, Serbia's Jovic picked up the injury while training at home shortly after returning to Spain from his home country at the start of the week. Jovic caused controversy in March when he left for Serbia while Real were in quarantine after some of the club's basketball players tested positive for coronavirus. He subsequently explained his test for the virus was negative.

He arrived at Real last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of 60 million euros ($65.1 million). Before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had played 22 times for the capital city club in all competitions, scoring twice..

