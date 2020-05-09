Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby Australia names Rob Clarke as interim CEO

Rugby Australia has appointed Melbourne Rebels Chief Executive Rob Clarke as interim CEO.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 09-05-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 10:11 IST
Rugby Australia names Rob Clarke as interim CEO
Rugby Australia Logo (Image: Rugby Australia's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Rugby Australia has appointed Melbourne Rebels Chief Executive Rob Clarke as interim CEO. Clarke returns to RA following two previous stints as Chief Operating Officer.

Clarke, who says that he has no intention of pursuing the role on a permanent basis, had earlier stepped out of rugby administration in mid-2017 after a decade serving in various senior leadership roles. "I was sounded out by the Chairman on my interest and availability to lead the organisation in a short-term capacity and I have accepted the role on that basis," said Clarke in an official statement.

"From my perspective, the opportunity and the timing were right, especially while things are on hold with some of my other pursuits during this current pandemic," he added. Acknowledging the development, Rugby Australia Chairman, Paul McLean said: "Rob is an extremely capable and experienced leader who has vast experience in rugby and his immediate availability has enabled us to secure his expertise for an interim period while we conduct a comprehensive search for the next CEO."

Earlier, the World Rugby published guidelines for the safe return to rugby activities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines have two core sections containing important information.

The first section provides safety information to everyone involved in the game including players, coaches, support, and administrative staff. The second section provides a framework around which national unions can prepare best-practice policies and guidelines for return to activity that is appropriate to their local setting, complying with national guidelines on social distancing and travel restrictions. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA commissioner in self-quarantine after exposure to person with COVID-19

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters late on Friday.Hahn immediately t...

Immediate stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore needed to overcome Covid-19 impact: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry CII has called for an immediate economic stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore -- or 7.5 per cent of the GDP -- to tide over the impact of Covid-19 led countrywide lockdown. The lead industry body said th...

Soccer-U.S. women's team file to appeal equal pay ruling

The U.S. womens soccer team has filed to appeal a district court decision handed down last week that dismissed their claims for equal pay, a spokesperson for the team said on Friday.The team suffered an unexpected blow to their high-profile...

I was so hard on myself for years: Kanan Gill

In his new Netflix special, Kanan Gill revisits the letter he wrote as a teen to his future self but if he could go back in time, the stand-up comedian says he would tell his younger self to relax and live more. Gill, like the rest of the w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020