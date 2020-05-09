Rugby Australia names Rob Clarke as interim CEO

Rugby Australia has appointed Melbourne Rebels Chief Executive Rob Clarke as interim CEO. Clarke returns to RA following two previous stints as Chief Operating Officer.

Clarke, who says that he has no intention of pursuing the role on a permanent basis, had earlier stepped out of rugby administration in mid-2017 after a decade serving in various senior leadership roles. "I was sounded out by the Chairman on my interest and availability to lead the organisation in a short-term capacity and I have accepted the role on that basis," said Clarke in an official statement.

"From my perspective, the opportunity and the timing were right, especially while things are on hold with some of my other pursuits during this current pandemic," he added. Acknowledging the development, Rugby Australia Chairman, Paul McLean said: "Rob is an extremely capable and experienced leader who has vast experience in rugby and his immediate availability has enabled us to secure his expertise for an interim period while we conduct a comprehensive search for the next CEO."

Earlier, the World Rugby published guidelines for the safe return to rugby activities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines have two core sections containing important information.

The first section provides safety information to everyone involved in the game including players, coaches, support, and administrative staff. The second section provides a framework around which national unions can prepare best-practice policies and guidelines for return to activity that is appropriate to their local setting, complying with national guidelines on social distancing and travel restrictions. (ANI)