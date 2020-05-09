World Rugby launches women coaching Rugby Toolkit

The World Rugby on Friday launched an online Women Coaching Rugby Toolkit aimed at assisting unions in increasing the number of female rugby coaches at every level of the game. Women currently make up 25 per cent of the rugby playing population worldwide. The toolkit is designed to create a strong framework to address barriers women are facing in rugby.

"Women currently make up 25 per cent of the rugby playing population and so should be represented in all areas of the game worldwide," said Sir Bill Beaumont, Chairman of World Rugby. "We understand that, at present, there are disproportionate levels of women in coaching and we are committed to making change in this important area, working with our member unions to increase diversity in coaching at all levels globally," he added.

Earlier in the week, the apex body published guidelines for the safe return to rugby activities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines have two core sections containing important information.

The first section provides safety information to everyone involved in the game including players, coaches, support, and administrative staff. The second section provides a framework around which national unions can prepare best-practice policies and guidelines for return to activity that is appropriate to their local setting, complying with national guidelines on social distancing and travel restrictions. (ANI)