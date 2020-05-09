Sports-On this day... May 10

ON THIS DAY -- May 10 May 10, 1995

SOCCER - Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman is left dejected after being beaten for the winner in their 2-1 European Cup Winners' Cup final defeat by Real Zaragoza. Zaragoza midfielder Nayim, who once played for Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, stunned them with a long-range lob in the final minute of extra time to give the Spanish team victory.

The North African-born player hit the ball hopefully from 35 metres out and though Seaman chased back desperately he could only get a hand to it and failed to stop it going into his net. May 10, 1998

GYMNASTICS - Spain's women's team bask in the applause of the crowd after winning gold in the hoops and ribbons category of the world team rhythmic gymnastics championships in Seville, Spain. 1996 Olympic champions Spain won the gold with a final score of 19.850, while Belarus took second place and Ukraine rounded off the podium.

Spain won silver in the group all-around event but were pipped to top spot in the overall medals tally by Belarus, who won a gold and two silver medals. May 10, 2006

SOCCER - Sevilla striker Luis Fabiano celebrates after scoring the opening goal in a 4-0 win over Middlesbrough in the UEFA Cup final in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Middlesbrough had made dramatic comebacks in the quarter-finals and semi-finals but were outclassed in the final as goals from Fabiano, Vincenzo Maresca and Frederic Kanoute sealed Sevilla's maiden European title.

A prolific scorer during his six years in Spain, Fabiano netted 107 times for Sevilla in all competitions before joining Brazilian side Sao Paulo in 2011. May 10, 2008

BOXING - American boxer Timothy Bradley lands a punch on Briton Junior Witter en route to his split decision victory to become the new World Boxing Council (WBC) light-welterweight champion. Bradley sent Witter sprawling to the mat in the sixth round which proved to be the decisive moment in the fight, with two judges scoring the contest 115-113 and 114-113 in favour of the American and the third scoring it 115-112 for the Briton.

With the win, Bradley remained undefeated in professional boxing, improving to 22-0, but he suffered his first loss six years later to Manny Pacquiao. May 10, 2014

SOCCER - Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti celebrates with his team mates after a 4-1 victory over Lazio in his last match at the San Siro stadium. Inter recovered from a goal down to thump Lazio on an emotional night as Zanetti came on in the 52nd minute for his last appearance at the San Siro after 19 years with the club.

Five-times Serie A champion Zanetti retired at the end of the season having made a record 858 appearances for the Italian club. May 10, 2015

FORMULA ONE - Mercedes' Nico Rosberg celebrates winning his first race of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix. Rosberg began the race from the front of the grid and cruised to victory, finishing over 17 seconds quicker than team mate Lewis Hamilton who took second place.

The German won five more races that year, including the final three Grands Prix in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi but only managed a second-place finish in the drivers championship, with Hamilton winning his third title. May 10, 2015

TENNIS - Britain's Andy Murray raises the trophy after defeating Rafa Nadal of Spain 6-3 6-2 in the final to win the Madrid Open tennis tournament. Victory handed Murray his second clay title in a week after his debut triumph on the surface in Munich and the Scot said the success was due to the work of his team and a happy private life following his recent marriage to Kim Sears.

"People don't always appreciate that there's another part of our lives that's important as well. If you're happy away from the court... that will help everything," Murray said after clinching his 10th Masters crown. May 10, 2019

RUGBY UNION - Clermont Auvergne celebrate winning the European Challenge Cup after defeating La Rochelle 36-16 in the final in Newcastle, England. A try by Damian Penaud gave Clermont a 13-6 halftime lead and second-half scores by Fritz Lee and Wesley Fofana ensured a record-equalling third title for the French side.

Clermont wing Peter Betham was the tournament's top try-scorer with 10 tries. May 10, 2019

MOTOR RACING- Camping World Truck Series driver Ross Chastain celebrates winning the Digital Ally 250 at Kansas Speedway. Chastain took the lead of the 167-lap race on lap 165 after a miscommunication between leader Stewart Friesen and his crew chief resulted in his truck running out of fuel.

Chastain held on for his first Truck Series victory, finishing 0.49 seconds ahead of runner-up Ben Rhodes. May 10, 2019

ICE HOCKEY - Russia's President Vladimir Putin smiles during a Night Hockey League match in Sochi, in which he showed off his puck-handling skills and scored eight goals -- a display that reinforced his image as a man of action. Skating alongside Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian hockey greats such as Pavel Bure and Igor Larionov, Putin helped his side to a 14-7 win over a team of former NHL players.

Playing centre forward, Putin was provided with plenty of scoring opportunities by his linemates and was met with little resistance by the opposing team's defence. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)