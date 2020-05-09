Left Menu
No Rohit Sharma in Alex Carey's combined India-Australia T20I XI

Amidst the break from cricketing events due to the coronavirus crisis, wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey revealed his combined India-Australia T20I XI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 14:30 IST
Australia cricketer Alex Carey. Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the break from cricketing events due to the coronavirus crisis, wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey revealed his combined India-Australia T20I XI. Carey who has played 36 ODIs and 28 T20I for Australia listed his playing XI during an Instagram live session with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

Interestingly, Carey chose Shikhar Dhawan over Rohit Sharma to open along with Australian cricketer David Warner. Rohit has been a key cog in the batting wheel of team India especially in the limited-overs format. In 108 T20Is he has smashed 2773 runs with an excellent strike rate of 138.78.

Moreover, Rohit is the only player in the world to have four tons to his name in T20I cricket. The number three spot in the team was bagged by Steve Smith and Indian skipper Virat Kohli was given the number four spot.

Carey picked himself and wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant, in the middle order. The only all-rounder included by Carey was Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Jasprit Bumrah were picked to bolster the pace attack.

Australian bowler Adam Zampa was given the spin bowling department. (ANI)

