First-rounder signed: Panthers ink DT Brown

First-round pick Derrick Brown was the first player drafted in the top 32 in 2020 to sign a contract, inking his four-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. Brown, drafted seventh overall, has a four-year, $23.6 million deal with a fifth-year team option. The Auburn defensive tackle was part of a historic Carolina draft class. The Panthers used every one of their seven drafts picks on defensive players.

Brown was rated fourth on the Field Level Media top 250 and will be paired with defensive tackle Kawann Short on the Panthers' defensive line. --Field Level Media