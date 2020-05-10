All AC Milan players test negative for coronavirus
AC Milan on Saturday confirmed that no first-team player or technical staff tested positive for coronavirus.ANI | Milan | Updated: 10-05-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 09:22 IST
AC Milan on Saturday confirmed that no first-team player or technical staff tested positive for coronavirus. "AC Milan confirms that, based on all medical tests carried out to date on First Team players and technical staff, there have not been any positive cases of Covid-19," the club said in a statement.
The club said players will continue their individual training programme at Milanello. "Players will continue their individual training programme at Milanello and medical screenings will be completed for all players and staff reporting for training over the coming days," the statement read.
Earlier on Thursday, Sampdoria announced that its four players have tested positive for coronavirus including one who had previously recovered from COVID-19. The club said all the four players are currently asymptomatic and have gone into isolation. Serie A has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no sign of the competition's return in the near future.
Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, in a Facebook post on May 3, said it is too early to talk about the resumption of Serie A. (ANI)
