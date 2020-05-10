Left Menu
Dynasty get revenge on Dragons, end losing skid

Updated: 10-05-2020 10:26 IST
The Seoul Dynasty picked a great time to end their three-match losing streak. Sitting at .500 and facing the second-place team in the standings, the Dynasty edged the Shanghai Dragons 3-2 in Week 14 of the Overwatch League on Saturday, beating the team against whom they started their losing streak two weeks ago.

With the Dynasty (4-3) playing what appears to be their best composition, double-tank with Jae-hee "Gesture" Hong on Orisa and Min-seo "Marve1" Hwang on Sigma, Seoul impressed and kept up with an elite Shanghai squad. The Dragons (9-2) started with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, but then the Dynasty responded with a 2-1 win on Rialto and a 5-4 overtime win on King's Row. Shanghai took Temple of Anubis 2-1 to force Game 5 on Busan, which was hard-fought as both teams had been adapting to each other throughout the series. Ultimately, Seoul emerged on the back of a strong performance from DPS Dong-eon "FITS" Kim, winning 2-1 and securing the series.

Seoul moves up from 11th to sixth in the standings with the win. Shanghai remains at second place despite the loss and now sits a full game behind the Philadelphia Fusion. In another upset in the Asian region, the Guangzhou Charge hammered the New York Excelsior 3-1. The Charge were consistent with their roster while New York rotated its DPS around a fair bit. Throughout the series, the Excelsior were slow to change their strategies, even after Guangzhou showed they were capable of handling them.

The Charge (6-6) started with a 2-0 sweep of Nepal, but the Excelsior fired back with a 3-2 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar. After the break, Guangzhou took control with a 3-1 win on King's Row and a dominant 3-2 win on Temple of Anubis to close out the series. New York (8-3) falls from third to fourth with the loss, dropping behind the San Francisco Shock (6-2). In a game against two lower-seeded teams but with plenty of interest nonetheless, the Washington Justice (3-9) picked up a win against the new-look Vancouver Titans (2-3). Vancouver's recent roster turmoil led to a completely new team of Overwatch Contenders getting called up to the league, and a Justice team in dire need of a win capitalized on their opponent's inexperience.

Washington took Busan 2-1 and Junkertown 3-2, but Vancouver avoided a sweep with a 3-2 win on Hollywood. Washington closed out the match on the next game, however, taking Temple of Anubis 2-1. This match was the first match for Washington since the sudden retirement of star DPS Corey "Corey" Nigra. This match was also the last match for Justice DPS Ethan "Stratus" Yankel, who impressed in his last outing on Sombra. Also on Saturday, the Paris Eternal (6-5) took down the Los Angeles Gladiators (4-4) by a 3-1 score. The Gladiators started strong with a 2-0 win on Oasis, then the Eternal took over on the back of off-tank Han-been "Hanbin" Choi. Paris took Junkertown 3-2, Hollywood 2-1, and Volskaya Industries 3-2 to take the series. The Gladiators fall from sixth to 11th with the loss while Paris climbs from 10th to ninth.

The Atlanta Reign (5-4) swept the Houston Outlaws (4-9), taking Oasis 2-0, Watchpoint: Gibraltar 3-2, and King's Row 3-2. The London Spitfire (4-2) also notched a sweep, beating the Chengdu Hunters (3-9) in a long-awaited return to league play for London. The Spitfire took Lijiang Tower 2-1, posted a perfect 3-0 to win on Junkertown, and secured the series with a 3-1 win on Blizzard World. Finally, the Los Angeles Valiant (4-6) took out the last-place Boston Uprising (1-10) in a 3-0 stomp. The Valiant took Oasis 2-0, full-held Junkertown 1-0, and capped it off with a 3-2 win on King's Row. Week 14 concludes on Sunday with five matches:

Hangzhou Spark vs Shanghai Dragons London Spitfire vs Guangzhou Charge

Dallas Fuel vs Philadelphia Fusion Toronto Defiant vs San Francisco Shock

Florida Mayhem vs Vancouver Titans Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 10-1, 32-13-0, +19 2. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 9-2, 29-9-1, +20

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 6-2, 20-10-1, +10 4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 8-3, 28-12-0, +16

5. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 4-2, 13-12-0, +1 6. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 4-3, 12-11-1, +1

7. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 5-4, 20-12-0, +8 8. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 5-4, 17-13-0, +4

9. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 6-5, 23-21-0, +2 10. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 4-4, 16-16-0, 0

11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 4-4, 15-16-2, -1 12. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 5-5, 18-20-1, -2

13. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 6-6, 20-24-0, -4 14. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-3, 8-11-0, -3

15. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 4-6, 19-22-0, -3 16. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 4-6, 17-22-0, -5

17. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 4-9, 19-31-2, -12 18. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 3-9, 16-28-0, -12

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-9, 15-29-0, -14 20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-10, 7-32-2, -25

--Field Level Media

