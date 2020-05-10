Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Cummins pleads to be able to carry on shining and swinging

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 10-05-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 12:50 IST
Cricket-Cummins pleads to be able to carry on shining and swinging

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins believes test cricket will be much the poorer if using spit and sweat to help shine the ball is banned without some form of replacement in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cricketers have long used saliva and sweat to shine one side of the ball, altering the aerodynamics in an attempt to generate movement in the air as it flies towards the batsman.

The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS)'s protocols for the return of sport in the country, however, specifically rules out the practice because of the danger of transmitting COVID-19. Cummins, the world's top-ranked test bowler, thinks that such a radical change to the longest form of game would be unacceptable.

"As a fast bowler, I think you've got to be able to shine the ball," he said in an interview on the website of his Indian Premier League team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (kkr.in). "Why everyone loves test cricket is because it has so much art to it. You have swing bowlers, spinners, you have all these different aspects that make test cricket what it is.

"I think if you can't shine the ball, that takes away swing bowling, that takes away reverse swing bowling and I just don't want to give batsmen another reason to score runs." Cricket boards are desperate to get players back on the field after social exclusion restrictions are eased to get revenue flowing once more.

Cummins, though, believes that the game at the top level will probably not resume while there are still major concerns about the transmission of the virus. "Obviously, health is the absolute, the number one priority but I'm kind of thinking that if we are in a position where we are worried about passing on the coronavirus ... I don't think we would be playing in the first place," he added.

Australian ball manufacturer Kookaburra this week said it had developed a wax applicator that would enable cricketers to shine balls without using sweat or saliva. Cummins believes some sort of alternative is essential if the tried and tested methods of generating swing are outlawed.

"I want them to come up with another option. Whether it's saliva or any another substance, we need to able to shine the ball and make sure it keeps swinging," he said. Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy ever in the IPL when the Knight Riders paid a staggering 155 million rupees ($2.18 million) for him in last year's auction.

The money-spinning Twenty20 competition was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. On this day Born May 11, 1984 Andres Iniesta, Spanish footballerA shy village boy who could not bear to leave his parents bed, Andres Iniesta may have seemed an unlikely candidate to bec...

Direct Centre, Delhi govt to take welfare measures for sex workers,LGBT community: Plea in Delhi HC

A Public interest litigation PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court HC seeking direction to Centre and Delhi government, to take effective steps for social security and welfare measures including food, accommodation, and medicine, etc for s...

Study shows elderly people living in rural areas likely to have better mental well-being

While mental well-being of the elderly refers to how they perceive their everyday existence, i.e., if their outlook is positive or negative, which, in turn, makes their life pleasant or unpleasant. A recent study shows that there is a link ...

Here are factors which influence youth to regularly use e-cigarettes

In a bid to understand the growing use of e-cigarettes among youth, researchers have analysed the factors that influence adolescents to use it frequently. In the Public Health Nursing study of 1,556 adolescents in Korea, 55.1 per cent repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020