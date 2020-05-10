Left Menu
Harry Maguire deserves to be Manchester United captain: Bryan Robson

Former Manchester United player Bryan Robson feels Harry Maguire deserves to be the captain of the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 10-05-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 14:38 IST
Manchester United's Harry Maguire . Image Credit: ANI

Former Manchester United player Bryan Robson feels Harry Maguire deserves to be the captain of the club. "I thought it was deserved. Harry had done really well in the World Cup with England. He did really well with Leicester City, so when you sign a player like him in a central position, a defender or a midfield player, I think that's where the captaincy should come from," the club's official website quoted Robson as saying.

Twenty-seven-year-old Maguire was handed the armband by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January. Robson, who himself skippered the club for a record 12 years between 1982 and 1994, said Solskjaer made the right decision of giving the leadership role to Maguire.

"You've got to be a demanding figure for your team-mates, an organiser, and I think Harry portrayed that as soon as he came into the club," Robson said. "He wasn't overawed about playing for Manchester United which was another good thing. So I think Ole's made the right decision by giving Harry the captaincy," he added. (ANI)

