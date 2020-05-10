Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI forms 6-member panel to prepare SOP for phased resumption of training post COVID

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 15:20 IST
SAI forms 6-member panel to prepare SOP for phased resumption of training post COVID

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has formed a six-member committee to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for phased resumption of training across sporting disciplines at all the centres once the coronavirus-forced national lockdown is lifted. The six-member panel will be headed by SAI secretary SAI Rohit Bharadwaj and will consist CEO Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Rajesh Rajagopalan, Executive Director (Operations) SS Roy, SS Sarla, Col BK Nayak and Assistant Director TOPS Sachin K as its members. All training had been suspended across SAI centers in view of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The panel will draft a SOP, describing protocols and preventive measures to be observed by all stakeholders, including trainees, coaches, technical and non-technical support staff, NSFs, administrators, mess and hostel staff and visitors, once training resumes. The SOP will include in detail the guidelines to be followed on entry norms, santisation guidelines, precautions to be taken in common areas and by athletes while travelling to and from the centre. The SAI, however, stated that a separate committee has been formed to prepare a SOP for swimming, since the sport requires athletes to train in water and may have different health risks involved, as compared to other sport.

The recommendations of the committees are being made in consultation with respective National Sporting Federations and other stakeholders, and will be sent to the Sports Ministry for final approval. All NSFs have been asked to share their recommendations of preventive measures that must be followed in each sport so as to ensure safety of athletes. The committee for swimming will be headed by Executive Director, TEAMS Division of SAI Radhica Sreeman, and will include Monal Choksi, secretary general of the Swimming Federation of India, senior coaches and doctors. "The SAI will draw up the guidelines in consultation with coaches and medical practitioners to ensure all preventive measures are put in place before swimmers resume training," the statement said.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Johnson to set out five-tier coronavirus warning system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out a five-tier warning system for the coronavirus in England on Sunday when he outlines the governments roadmap for gradually easing lockdown measures that have shut down much of the economy for nearly...

Dimuth Karunaratne wants Sri Lanka to be in top 4 of ODI, Test cricket

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Sunday said that he wants the side to reach the top four in both Test and ODI rankings. Rankings is the keyword. I would say Sri Lanka needs to be in the top four of not just ODI Cricket, but Test Cri...

7,740 dedicated COVID-19 health facilities in 483 districts identified: Health Ministry

A total of 7,740 dedicated COVID-19 facilities in 483 districts have been identified, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, asserting that adequate health infrastructure is in place to fight the pandemic. The public health facilities de...

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and Singapores Duke-NUS Medical School have come up with an alternative model to analyse and predict the number of COVID-19 infected people in 30 days in different states of India. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020