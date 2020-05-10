Left Menu
KL Rahul picks AB de Villiers as his all-time favourite batsman

Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul on Sunday named AB de Villiers as his all-time favourite batsman.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:49 IST
KL Rahul picks AB de Villiers as his all-time favourite batsman
Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Rahul was doing an 'Ask Rahul' session on Twitter after which the batsman was asked to name his all-time favourite batsman.

Answering the question, Rahul replied: "I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17." Rahul and de Villiers have played together in the past for the Indian Premier League franchise -- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

During the 'Ask Rahul' session, the right-handed batsman also revealed his favourite moment while playing for Karnataka. Rahul said that winning the Ranji Trophy during the 2013-14 season has to be his favourite cricket moment while playing for Karnataka.

The batsman also named Royal Challengers Bangalore as his favourite IPL franchise apart from Kings XI Punjab. As all sporting events across the world have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rahul is enjoying some time away from cricket.

He was phenomenal with the bat in the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand. He has scored one century and four fifty-plus scores in his last ten innings in ODIs and T20Is combined. Rahul would have been leading the Kings XI Punjab had the IPL commenced from March 29. However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

