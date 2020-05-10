Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five players in top two divisions of Spanish football test positive for COVID-19

Five players in the top two divisions of the Spanish football have tested positive for the coronavirus.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:36 IST
Five players in top two divisions of Spanish football test positive for COVID-19
La Liga logo . Image Credit: ANI

Five players in the top two divisions of the Spanish football have tested positive for the coronavirus. Spain's domestic football competition La Liga confirmed this on Sunday.

"Concretely, five positive cases have been detected among players of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs, all of which are asymptomatic and in the latter stages of the virus," the La Liga said in an official statement. "The identity of the players is unknown to LaLiga in line with data protection legislation. The aggregate results have been sent by LaLiga to the CSD (Spanish High Sports Council) and to the Spanish Ministry of Health," it added.

As La Liga mulls a restart to its suspended season, all professional footballers in Spain are being tested for coronavirus ahead of a return to training. However, Dr Rafael Ramos, the president of the Spanish Association of Football Doctors, has confirmed that entire La Liga sides will not be required to quarantine themselves if one or more players fall ill.

"In La Liga, if there are positive tests during training, the whole squad will not be quarantined," Goal.com quoted Ramos as saying. Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

German football competition, Bundesliga, however, will be restarting its season from May 16. More than 4 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, including at least 279,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organisation had termed COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

More than 4.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 277,092 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1517 GMT on Sunday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the g...

FACTBOX-What lockdown changes did UK prime minister Johnson announce?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced there would be no immediate end to lockdown in Britain, but he outlined plans to begin gradually easing some of the measures which have shut down much of the economy for nearly seven weeks.Fo...

Experts worry CDC is sidelined in coronavirus response

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly found its suggestions for fighting the coronavirus outbreak taking a backseat to other concerns within the Trump administration. That leaves public health experts outside governm...

Northeast students asked to leave DU hostel premises, Minister Jitendra Singh intervenes, assures students to stay

Delhi University students stuck in the North-eastern house for women said that they were asked to vacate the hostel by May 31 but the Minister of Development of North-eastern Region DONER Jitendra Singh intervened in the matter and assured ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020