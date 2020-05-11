Left Menu
Ducks sign Guhle, Carrick to extensions

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 03:05 IST
The Anaheim Ducks on Sunday signed defenseman Brendan Guhle and center Sam Carrick to contract extensions. Guhle signed a two-year, $1.6 million extension through the 2021-22 season, and Carrick signed a one-year, $700,000 pact for 2020-21, according to published reports.

Guhle, 22, had four goals and four assists in 30 games with Anaheim this season. He also saw action in 27 games -- recording four goals and 10 assists -- for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League. He has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 59 career NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres (2016-19) and Ducks.

Anaheim acquired Guhle and a 2019 first-round pick in exchange for defenseman Brandon Montour on Feb. 24, 2019. The 28-year-old Carrick had one goal and one assist in nine games with the Ducks in 2019-20. Overall, he has two goals and three assists in 34 NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2014-16) and Anaheim (2018-20).

Carrick also had 43 points (23 goals, 20 assists) in 46 games for the Gulls this season. He was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in a 2017 trade.

