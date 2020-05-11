Left Menu
Development News Edition

I've retired from active sports, but not today: Deepa Malik

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:35 IST
I've retired from active sports, but not today: Deepa Malik

Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to claim a medal in the Paralympic Games, has retired from active sports, a decision she took before becoming the Paralympic Committee of India President earlier this year but revealed only on Monday. The 49-year-old, who won a silver in shot put F53 category in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, was elected PCI President in the elections held in February under the directives of Delhi High Court. PCI has been denied recognition by the sports ministry.

"Who said I announced my retirement today? I have already retired in September last year before filing my nomination paper though I did not make a public announcement," Malik, paralysed below the waist due to a spinal tumour, told PTI. "I submitted my letter of retirement to the PCI in September last year when the election process began. Only after that I was able to stand for PCI president's post and I won the election and became president," she said.

Malik was bestowed the country's highest sporting honour -- the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna -- last year. Earlier in the day, Malik had tweeted: "For election purpose had already submitted a letter to PCI long back, awaited decisions of High Court to validate new committee and now for affiliation with MYAS making a public declaration of retirement from active sports. Time to serve parasports and support others to achieve." She later deleted the tweet. Malik said all she did today was apply for pension which she is entitled to as a Paralympic medallist.

"It is just that I am applying for pension. As PCI President, I cannot compete now, I have moved on to a new journey. But it was misinterpreted and lot of people started asking 'are you retired?'," she said. "I don't know why this became a big issue today because I am no longer in active sports. I had not thought it would happen like this." Malik, one of the most decorated athletes in the country, was diagnosed with a spinal tumour in 1999 which left here paralysed below her waist.

Since then, she has been wheelchair-bound, but her indomitable spirit saw her won several international medals, including a silver in 2011 IPC World Athletics Championships in shot put F52-53. The F52-53 class covers competitors with different types of disabilities including spinal injuries. They have full use of their arms but have no or limited trunk function.

She also won four medals in Asian Para Games -- a bronze in 2010 (javelin throw F52-53), a silver in 2014 (javelin throw F52-53), two bronze in 2018 (discus throw F52-53 and javelin throw F53-54). Malik also took part in the gruelling Raid de Himalaya motorsport event in 2009. She was awarded Padma Shri in 2012.

PCI Secretary General Gursharan Singh confirmed that Malik did actually submit a letter about her retirement before she contested the elections. "She submitted the letter and her nomination paper was validated by Returning Officer because of that letter. Otherwise, how she would have contested the elections," he said.

Singh also said that the PCI could not submit some important documents to the sports ministry due to the lockdown and that was why it was given recognition by the sports ministry on Monday. "Our election was validated by Delhi High Court on January 27 and after that we had to collect some important documents from various officials and so it took time. Then the lockdown began and we could not apply for recognition.

"We will apply soon and we are hoping we will get recognition before the end of this year," said Singh who earlier served as PCI vice-president and later its interim president..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs will not need masks when in open spaces from May 25 - govt

Czechs no longer need to wear face masks in most public spaces starting on May 25, the government decided on Monday, in the latest easing of restrictions it put in place to curb the new coronavirus outbreak. The Czech Republic introduced so...

Paving way for U.S. auto industry, Michigan factories to end coronavirus lockdown

Factories in Michigan can resume production on Monday, enabling North American automakers to bring thousands of idled employees in the state back to work more than six weeks after locking down to help control the spread of the coronavirus. ...

Abu Dhabi's Etihad lays off staff, warns of further cuts - sources

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways has laid off a large number of employees due to the coronavirus pandemic that has shattered global travel demand, and warned staff to brace for further cuts, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The...

Haryana reports another COVID-19 death, cases rise to 730

Haryana reported one more COVID-19 death on Monday as the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 730. The death was reported from Faridabad district bordering the national capital, as per state health departments daily bulle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020