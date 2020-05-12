Reports: Tua, Dolphins agree to four-year, $30.28M deal

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a four-year, $30.28 million contract with a team option for a fifth year, according to multiple reports on Monday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the deal is fully guaranteed and includes a $19.6 million signing bonus. The Dolphins selected the Alabama quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL draft last month.

Tagovailoa already spent some of the money. On Sunday, he posted a video to Twitter showing him gifting a black Cadillac Escalade to his mother, Diane, adding this tribute to her: "Happy Mother's Day to a more than deserving Mother. I love you mom" Tagovailoa left the storied Alabama program as No. 1 in school history in completion percentage (69.3 percent), touchdown passes in a season (43 in 2018) and career passing touchdowns (87). He threw for 7,442 yards in his 32 games with the Crimson Tide.

Tagovailoa's 2019 season was cut short in mid-November due to a major hip injury that required surgery, but his recovery has been swift and he is close to full strength. Also Monday, the Dolphins added another former Alabama star, agreeing to terms on a four-year deal with defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, a second-round draft choice, ESPN's Field Yates reported. Six of the Dolphins 11 draft picks are now under contract.

The 6-foot-7, 312-pound Davis had 175 tackles (19.5 for loss) and 11.5 sacks in 48 career games at Alabama. --Field Level Media