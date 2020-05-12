Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: Rocky relationship with McDaniels played a part in Brady's departure

Quarterback Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots was due, in part, to a "deteriorating relationship" with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, longtime NFL columnist Gary Myers reported Monday. Myers, who is a contributor to The Athletic, said the information about the frosty relationship came from "an excellent source." W Series has the resources to race on next year, says CEO

The all-female W Series has the resources to get through this year even if no races can be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, founder and chief executive Catherine Bond Muir said on Monday. W Series, which launched last year in support of the German Touring Car (DTM) championship, has yet to draw up a revised calendar for 2020 after the new coronavirus outbreak changed everything. Tua, Tom Brady top NFL jersey sales

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was drafted two weeks ago, but his No. 1 jersey already ranks at the top of the NFL's jersey sales ahead of another Florida newcomer. His aqua Dolphins home jersey is the top seller and the away white is second in jersey sales since the NFL draft last month. NFL: Fauci says season depends on response to second wave of COVID-19

There is no guarantee the NFL will complete its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although some fans may be allowed to attend games if things go well, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The National Football League is to kick off on Sept. 10 and unveiled its 2020 schedule last week, with the expectation of playing games with fans in the stadiums. NBA, NBPA extend deadline to void CBA

NBA owners have four months to decide whether to terminate the league's collective bargaining agreement in light of the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN reported the players association and NBA agreed to move the deadline for possible termination to September. While good-faith negotiations on elements of the CBA, including future salary cap and ongoing financial implications, are ongoing, extending the deadline was the result of both sides hoping for a clearer picture of the league's long-term outlook. AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season

The American Hockey League announced Monday that it has canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made by the league's board of governors. MLB owners to present proposal to start season

Major League Baseball owners will present a proposal to players on Tuesday that will outline plans for the start of the coronavirus-hit 2020 season, a source close to the talks told Reuters on Monday. Like other major professional sports leagues, MLB's calendar has been put on hold amid the outbreak and its March 26 Opening Day never materialized. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world

Major sports events around the world that are in the process of re-starting or have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic: SOCCER Johnson, Love III named as U.S. vice captains for Ryder Cup

Zach Johnson and Davis Love III were named as vice captains by U.S. captain Steve Stricker for the 2020 Ryder Cup, which is scheduled to take place in September at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. Love and Johnson join Jim Furyk - who was in charge of the 2018 team - as U.S. vice captains. Motor racing: Roberts joins Williams F1 from McLaren as managing director

The Williams Formula One team appointed former McLaren chief operations officer Simon Roberts on Monday to the newly-created position of managing director. Roberts, 57, will join on June 1 and take responsibility for the struggling team's technical, operations and planning functions.