Prescott makes jump in latest MVP odds

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 06:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 06:20 IST
With the NFL draft complete and the 2020 regular-schedule released to the public, it looks as if the oddsmakers have declared the Dallas Cowboys one of the big winners of the offseason. Particularly quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott, heading into the season on the franchise tag as he and the team work on a long-term extension, currently sits fifth among all players in William Hill Sports Book's MVP odds at +1500. By comparison, William Hill had Prescott at +2000 before the draft. And both FanDuel and Draft Kings have Prescott at +1200, fourth on the board.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- the 2018 league MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP -- remains the odds-on favorite for 2020 with odds ranging from +350 to +400 across the books. Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson is second at +600 at all three books, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is third, with odds from +600 to +800. The biggest reason for Prescott's shift in odds is likely the Cowboys' draft. Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, regarded by some as the best receiver in a receiver-rich draft, fell to Dallas at No. 17. The good fortune immediately drew smiles from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones aboard his yacht during the virtual draft, and plenty of praise from pundits around the sports world.

The Cowboys also signed No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to a five-year, $100 million contract in March, allowing them club to use the franchise tag on Prescott. Also including Michael Gallup, the Cowboys sport one of the league's most talented receiving corps. Add to that three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott, and plenty is expecting from an offense that led the NFL in total yards and was second in passing offense last year. Among the Cowboys' eight losses last season, four were by four or fewer points. The team addressed that by signing free agent kicker Greg Zuerlein, one of the strongest legs in the league and a former Pro Bowl selection with the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season, Prescott finished second in the NFL with 4,902 passing yards while throwing 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. The four-year pro set career highs in passes (596), completions (388), yards and touchdown passes. His 99.7 passer rating was the second highest of his career. He also ran for 277 yards and three touchdowns. --Field Level Media

