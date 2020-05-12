Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia, New Zealand look to restart international cricket with Trans-Tasman rivalry

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:21 IST
Australia, New Zealand look to restart international cricket with Trans-Tasman rivalry

Their scheduled international tours unlikely to go ahead due to coronavirus pandemic, the cricket boards of Australia and New Zealand are exploring the possibility of creating a constant stream of matches between the two neighbouring nations. With the two governments planning to open up a corridor to allow a quarantine-free travel, New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White discussed the possibility with his Cricket Australia counterpart Kevin Roberts.

"I've talked to Kevin Roberts about that. A Tasman bubble would be terrific if it did eventuate," White told Sydney Morning Herald. "...it would present some opportunities going forward. But I think the key is to keep an open mind and be flexible so if opportunities do arise we can take them.

"We haven't talked specifics really. What we have talked about is conceptually the possibility of playing each other and that’s where we are at the moment." With the 13th IPL suspended indefinitely, the Test tour of Bangladesh abandoned and a limited-overs tour of England in July also likely to be called off, Australia will be without any cricket action this winter. There are also doubts over the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in October-November in Australia.

New Zealand's home international summer is also uncertain with Pakistan and West Indies scheduled to tour for Tests and Sri Lanka in the shorter form. Australia and New Zealand were locked in a three-game men’s ODI series in March when it was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak after the first game was played behind closed doors at the SCG.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Pandya brothers extend birthday wishes to Kieron Pollard

As the West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard celebrates his 33rd birthday, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday wished his Mumbai Indians teammate, saying that they will celebrate after the lockdown is lifted. Lets celebrate together ...

Dharavi reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 962

46 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Tuesday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC. With the new COVID-19 cases reported, the total number of positive cases in the area rise to 962.The COVID-1...

Health minister on holidays was repeating travel advice - UK PM's spokesman

Comments by Britains health minister that people are unlikely to be able to go on international holidays this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic simply reflected current guidance, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on...

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF): Order.

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Ministers National Relief Fund PMNRF Order....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020