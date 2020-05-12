Left Menu
AIFF looks to host 'wonderful' U-17 Women's World Cup after tournament gets rescheduled

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Tuesday said they are pleased with the rescheduling of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, adding that they look forward to hosting a 'wonderful tournament' next year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:31 IST
AIFF logo . Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Tuesday said they are pleased with the rescheduling of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, adding that they look forward to hosting a 'wonderful tournament' next year. The tournament, initially scheduled to take place this year, will now take place from February 17 to March 7, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it will keep the original eligibility criteria that is, players born on or after 1 January 2003 and on or before 31 December 2005.

"Following today's announcement by FIFA, the AIFF and LOC are pleased with the confirmation of the new dates for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, which will now be held between 17 February and 7 March 2021," AIFF and LOC said in a statement. "The dates were confirmed after taking into account the time needed to complete the UEFA, CONCACAF, CAF, OFC, and CONMEBOL qualification tournaments as well as the best possible conditions in the country to host a successful FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. We are now looking ahead and hoping to host a wonderful tournament that will give women's football in India, the perfect platform to grow and develop," the statement added.

The statement further stated that the new dates will allow the host cities to make up for the lost time. "All the host cities have put in a lot of effort and commitment so far, and we are happy that the new dates will allow them to make up for the lost time and provide momentum going forward," the statement read.

"All the stakeholders, including the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, have been supportive of the decision keeping in mind the health, safety and security of everyone involved, especially the teams and fans. The LOC will continue to work together with FIFA, and we remain fully committed to hosting a memorable and successful tournament," it added. The FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup has also been rescheduled. The mega event will now take place between January 20 and February 6, 2021, in Panama and Costa Rica. (ANI)

