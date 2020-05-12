I think he still has a lot of cricket left in him: Raina on Dhoni's comeback

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday said that former Men in Blue skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a lot of cricket left in him. Raina during an Instagram live session with Indian opener Rohit Sharma revealed that the wicket-keeper batsman was in good touch and in the right frame of mind during Chennai Super Kings' training camp.

"I was there with Mahi Bhai in CSK's training camp. He was in good touch with the bat and in the right frame of mind. He is also physically fit. So only he (Dhoni) can tell what will be his next step," said Raina. "I think he still has a lot of cricket left in him and was batting really well. Now only he can plan about his future as there is a lot of speculation going on right now," he added.

Dhoni last played an international cricket match against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He was run out in his last match as the Kiwis defeated India in the semi-final. Post the quadrennial event, Dhoni went on a sabbatical and has been currently enjoying some time away from the game.

Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020 Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). (ANI)