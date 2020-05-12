Eyeing return to cricketing activities, tainted Salim Malik decides to approach ICC

Tainted former Pakistan captain Salim Malik has decided to approach the ICC after failing to get a reply from the country's board on his plea to help him get back to cricket activities again. According to Pakistan Cricket Board sources, Malik cannot take up any cricket activities in the country despite a lower court overturning the life ban imposed on him on charges of corrupt practices.

"I have written to the PCB asking them to send me the questionnaire which they want to ask me about my meetings in London and also have informed them I am ready to meet all conditions of anti-corruption code rehabilitation program," Malik said. "But so far they have not responded so I have decided that I will also approach the ICC to get justice. I stand cleared by a court of law and there is no reason for either the ICC or PCB to stop me from getting involved in cricket activities again." The former batsman was banned for life for match-fixing by the PCB in 2000 on the recommendations of the Justice Malik Qayyum inquiry report.

But in 2008, he got the life ban overturned by a district and sessions court in Lahore. The board has said it first wants him to clarify some issues pertaining to his having meetings in London in 2011.

Malik also confirmed he was concerned about the future of his son who he claimed was a very good cricketer. "No one should show bias against my son because of me. He is a very talented cricketer but they didn't select him for the Under-19 team saying he is overage which is not true," Malik said.

The former captain said he wanted to get involved in coaching at the National Cricket Academy. "I have no desire to join the Pakistan team in any capacity and I will be happy coaching at the NCA," he said.