AIFF nominates Sandesh Jhingan, Bala Devi for Arjuna Award

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has nominated Sandesh Jhingan and N Bala Devi for this year's Arjuna Award, Goal.com reported. Arjuna Award is an honour bestowed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to recognise the achievement of athletes.

In January this year, Bala became the Indian woman professional footballer to play in Europe. She was signed by Scottish club Rangers for an 18-month deal. Also, Bala is the top scorer for the Indian women's team, netting 52 goals in 58 appearances since 2010.

Jhingan, who made his international debut in 2015, is a regular in the national team. He has represented India for 38 matches so far. Last year, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was bestowed Arjuna Award. With that, he had become the 26th footballer to receive the prestigious award.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on May 5 invited sports organisations including the Indian Olympic Association, National Sports Federation, and Sports Authority of India to submit nominations of individuals for the annual Sports Awards 2020. In a circular issued, the ministry invited nominations for the awards: Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, Dhyan Chand Award for Life Time Achievement, Dronacharya Award, Arjuna Award, and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. (ANI)