Report: Coyotes president, CEO Cohen no longer with team

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:51 IST
The Arizona Coyotes have parted ways with president and chief executive officer Ahron Cohen, The Athletic's Craig Morgan reported on Tuesday. A specific reason was not announced for the Coyotes' decision to part ways with Cohen, who joined the franchise in August 2015. Cohen served as the club's chief operating officer and chief legal officer before being elevated to the position of president and CEO in July 2018, replacing Steve Patterson.

The move comes nearly a year removed from billionaire businessman Alex Meruelo purchasing the Coyotes from Andrew Barroway in July. Meruelo holds a 95 percent stake in the club. Per Morgan, the coaching staff is expected to return "intact next season, the final year of head coach Rick Tocchet's contract."

The Coyotes owned a 33-29-8 record (74 points) and sat in fifth place in a congested Pacific Division when the NHL paused its season due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. They resided in 11th place overall in the Western Conference, four points behind the Nashville Predators for the final postseason spot. The franchise last made the playoffs when the club was called the Phoenix Coyotes in 2011-12. They advanced to the Western Conference Finals before falling in five games to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings.

