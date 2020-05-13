Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Southern Hills to host PGA Championship in 2030

The Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma will host the PGA Championship for a record fifth time in 2030, the PGA of America said in a statement https://www.pgachampionship.com/news-media/southern-hills-to-host-pga-championship-in-2030 on Tuesday. The club last hosted the tournament in 2007, when Tiger Woods romped to a two-stroke victory over runner-up Woody Austin. China's CCTV to continue to shun NBA games: state media

China Central Television (CCTV) will continue to not show National Basketball Association (NBA) games in the country, state media outlet Global Times has said, citing a statement from the state broadcaster. CCTV, which holds exclusive TV rights for the NBA, has not aired any of the popular league's games since a Houston Rockets executive tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters last year. Gymnastics: U.S. calls off 2020 national championships

USA Gymnastics has called off its premier events this year including June's national championships due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday. The championships, previously scheduled for June 4-7 in Fort Worth, Texas, will instead be held June 3-6, 2021. Tests and more tests for players as PGA Tour prepares for return

Golfers and caddies returning to the PGA Tour next month will face a battery of tests and safety measures as they adjust to tournament golf in the era of novel coronavirus. Golf Channel said on Tuesday it had seen the 37-page health and safety document being sent to players as the PGA Tour, shut down since mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic, prepares for a June 11-14 return at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Brady relieved to be facing Peyton, not Eli, in golf match

Tom Brady traditionally got the better of fellow quarterback Peyton Manning during their encounters on the gridiron, however the latter's family holds a 2-0 edge in head-to-head Super Bowl tilts. Perhaps it was with that in mind that Brady offered the following response when asked if he was sick of defeating Peyton Manning ahead of "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf event on May 24: Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel's seat

Red Bull's Max Verstappen reckons Spaniard Carlos Sainz is more likely to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year than Daniel Ricciardo. Ferrari announced on Tuesday that four times world champion Vettel would be leaving them at the end of the season. Tackling banned under terms of Premier League protocol for training: BBC

Premier League players will be prohibited from tackling and pitches will have to be disinfected when clubs return to training as part of plans to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the BBC reported on Tuesday. Citing an official protocol sent to Premier League players and managers outlining conditions for returning to training, the BBC's report said pitches, corner flags, cones and goalposts would have to be disinfected after each session. NBA players polled about return; stars want to resume

The National Basketball Players Association is informally polling players to gauge where they stand on restarting the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. NBPA regional representatives began asking players to respond to a "yes or no" question about their desire to return to the court during the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Wojnarowski. NFL, teams agree to raise debt limits

The NFL and team executives agreed on a proposal to raise the debt limits for each club by $150 million in response to the coronavirus crisis, ESPN reported Tuesday. Sources said and agreement was reached in a conference call Monday to hike the debt limit from $350 million to $500 million for the 2020 season. Owners are expected to vote on the proposal on May 19. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world

Major sports events around the world that are in the process of re-starting or have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic: SOCCER