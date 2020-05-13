Left Menu
Development News Edition

Still have cricket left in me, says Suresh Raina

Batsman Suresh Raina reckons that he still have some cricket left in him as the left-handed star expressed his desire to sport the blue jersey once again.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 08:58 IST
Still have cricket left in me, says Suresh Raina
Batsman Suresh Raina (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Batsman Suresh Raina reckons that he still have some cricket left in him as the left-handed star expressed his desire to sport the blue jersey once again. Raina was doing an Instagram Live session with opening batsman Rohit Sharma and it was then that the former told the right-handed batsman about his desire to make a comeback.

"When I was out of the team, I was working on my game, I was injured as well so I worked on my fitness, I passed the yo-yo test as well, everything is dependent on the hard work, I still believe I have more to offer," Raina told Rohit during the interaction. "I still have some cricket left in me, I have always enjoyed my game when things are not good, then you need someone to show trust and faith in you, if players get the desired faith, then they can do wonders," he added.

During the session, Rohit also told Raina that the players in the current Indian squad always talks about bringing the left-handed batsman back into the side. "We always talk about bringing you back, but the team selection is not in our hands," Rohit said.

Raina has played 226 ODIs, 18 Tests, and 78 T20Is so far. He was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad as well. Raina last played an international match on July 17, 2018, against England at Leeds. He would have been in action for Chennai Super Kings if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Republican leads in California special election to U.S. Congress - New York Times

Republicans advanced toward their goal of recapturing a seat in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday as Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot endorsed by President Donald Trump, was leading in preliminary results from a special election north of...

Hyderabad: Organisers plan to install one foot tall Ganesha idol instead of 66-feet due to COVID-19

The Khairatabad Ganesha Utsava Committee in Hyderabad, which is known for installing the tallest Lord Ganesh idol during Vinayaka Chathurthi every year, had earlier planned a grand 66-feet-tall idol for this year but reduced the size to jus...

Mexican nurse who appealed for respect now has coronavirus

A Mexican nursing supervisor who touched the hearts of the nation when she made a tearful appeal for respect for health care professionals said Tuesday she has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Fabiana Zepeda is the head of nursing f...

Goa CM welcomes Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore package to boost the economy in the aftermath of COVID-19. I believe that the financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore announce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020