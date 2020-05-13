Left Menu
Development News Edition

Would be harsh if Liverpool isn't awarded Premier League title: Edwin van der Sar

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has said that it would be extremely harsh on Liverpool if the side is not awarded the Premier League title.

ANI | Atlanta | Updated: 13-05-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:20 IST
Would be harsh if Liverpool isn't awarded Premier League title: Edwin van der Sar
Liverpool logo . Image Credit: ANI

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has said that it would be extremely harsh on Liverpool if the side is not awarded the Premier League title. Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus. Before the suspension, Liverpool was at the top of the table and the side needed just three wins more to secure the title.

"In my view, with the type of football they played and the points they are ahead, it would be extremely harsh. The Premier League is a well-run league and of course, there are big interests on the financial side, the commercial sides, CNN quoted van der Sar as saying. "But I'm sure they will make a wise decision if they keep on playing or if the league stops, what the results will be depending for Champions League places, relegation or awarding a title to Liverpool. If the league doesn't resume, I presume everybody will be OK if Liverpool wins the title," he added.

However, Premier League and other top-level sport could restart on June 1 as the UK government on Monday published a lengthy document for lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Step two of the 50-page document gave a go-ahead to the football season, with all remaining fixtures to be played behind closed doors until public safety can be guaranteed, Goal.com had reported.

Titled as 'Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government's Covid-19 Recovery Strategy', the document says exiting the lockdown is conditional upon the continued adherence to protocols that have been put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus. Step three of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan proposes reopening of venues such as cinemas and hairdressers in July.

The document also includes a warning which states: "Some venues which are, by design, crowded and where it may prove difficult to enact distancing may still not be able to reopen safely at this point, or may be able to open safely only in part." (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

What expert says on whether Vegans are immune to COVID-19

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19 There is no proof at the moment, says prominent health expert and President of the Public Health Foundation of India, Professor K Srinath Reddy. Even Vegetarians have been affected because this is a virus whic...

ABN Amro swings to Q1 loss, sees higher provisions on pandemic hit

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of 395 million euros 428 million, hit by provisions of 1.1 billion euros including for loans gone bad due to the fallout from the coronavirus crisis. The first-quarter loss comp...

LinkedIn brings virtual events to connect communities online

LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the global launch of a virtual events solution, tighter integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events, to enable companies to stay connected and strengthen relationships with their online communities ...

Liberty General Insurance Delivers Exemplary Customer Experience With Its Latest Version of LivMobile App

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India In a bid to offer a digitally seamless experience to its customers, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, known for its innovative approach in product offering and customer service, has up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020