Development News Edition

Sachin backs Harbhajan's suggestion of sending more bowlers in ICC to maintain balance

Former legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday supported spinner Harbhajan Singh's suggestion of sending more bowlers in the International Cricket Council (ICC) to keep the right balance between bat and ball.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:11 IST
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Former legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday supported spinner Harbhajan Singh's suggestion of sending more bowlers in the International Cricket Council (ICC) to keep the right balance between bat and ball. Replying to veteran bowler's post the right-handed batsman wrote, "Couldn't agree with you more Bhajji! Even I feel the rules and surfaces both need to be looked into."

The spinner suggested that the game is increasingly moving towards the batsmen and the bowlers need something going in their favour. "At least few more thousands runs easily..such a bad rule this is..need few bowlers in @ICC to keep th balance right bitween bat and ball.. and games become more competitive when team scores 260/270 now days everyone scorning 320/30 plus and getting chased as well often," Harbhajan wrote.

Earlier, ICC had posted a picture of Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly on its official Twitter handle. Replying to that picture, both Tendulkar and Ganguly had hinted that they would have scored more runs if they just had to deal with four fielders outside the ring and had to face 2 new balls.

Currently, there are severe speculations over what will happen regarding applying saliva on the ball to make the cricket ball shine. There have been reports that the ICC could look to ban applying saliva as an aftermath of the coronavirus. Harbhajan has represented India in 103 Tests and has managed to take 417 wickets at an average of 32.46.

He would have been in action for Chennai Super Kings if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29. However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

