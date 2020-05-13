Left Menu
13-05-2020
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. China's CCTV to continue to shun NBA games: state media

China Central Television (CCTV) will continue to not show National Basketball Association (NBA) games in the country, state media outlet Global Times has said, citing a statement from the state broadcaster. CCTV, which holds exclusive TV rights for the NBA, has not aired any of the popular league's games since a Houston Rockets executive tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters last year. Waiting on Olympics, Japanese fencer turns to Uber Eats for fitness, money

With his Olympics preparations in tatters, Japanese fencer Ryo Miyake has begun delivering food for Uber Eats as a way to keep up his fitness and bring in a little extra cash during the enforced coronavirus lockdown. In March, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government took the unprecedented decision to delay the Games, due to start this July, for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sumo wrestler infected with coronavirus has died

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler infected with the novel coronavirus has died, becoming the first sumo wrestler to die from the deadly virus, the Japan Sumo Association announced on Wednesday. Wrestler Shobushi, whose real name is Kiyotaka Suetake, was hospitalised last month, died on Wednesday in a Tokyo hospital due to multiple organ failure related to the coronavirus, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said. Tests and more tests for players as PGA Tour prepares for return

Golfers and caddies returning to the PGA Tour next month will face a battery of tests and safety measures as they adjust to tournament golf in the era of novel coronavirus. Golf Channel said on Tuesday it had seen the 37-page health and safety document being sent to players as the PGA Tour, shut down since mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic, prepares for a June 11-14 return at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Ex-Tiger Galarraga wants credit for perfect game

Just shy of 10 years since an incorrect call robbed him of a perfect game, former Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga said he wants to be credited with the achievement. "I was like, what can I do to have a better finish to the story?" Galarraga said in a story published Tuesday by The Athletic. "How can Major League Baseball give me the perfect game? Because it was perfect, right?" NBA players polled about return; stars want to resume

The National Basketball Players Association is informally polling players to gauge where they stand on restarting the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. NBPA regional representatives began asking players to respond to a "yes or no" question about their desire to return to the court during the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Wojnarowski. UFC's return driving heavy betting action

The return of the UFC has provided some relief for fans thirsty for live sports, and some much-needed action for sportsbooks hit hard since the coronavirus pandemic shut down major sports across the globe. Last Saturday's UFC 249, the first of three events over eight days, brought more action to Rush Street Interactive's platforms than any single NFL game. Report: NBA gaining 'momentum' toward return

Following a Board of Governors call with commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, the NBA is "increasingly positive about the league's momentum" toward resuming the 2019-20 season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Per the report, owners and executives were encouraged about the league's steps toward returning safely amid the coronavirus pandemic and about positive conversations with the National Basketball Players Association. NFL, teams agree to raise debt limits

The NFL and team executives agreed on a proposal to raise the debt limits for each club by $150 million in response to the coronavirus crisis, ESPN reported Tuesday. Sources said and agreement was reached in a conference call Monday to hike the debt limit from $350 million to $500 million for the 2020 season. Owners are expected to vote on the proposal on May 19. YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre pays $800K for dinner with Brady

YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre has won a coronavirus charity auction that includes dinner with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after he laid down a $800,000 bid. The 25-year-old Thirtyacre, who has amassed a fortune on his puppet show skits based on the Super Mario Brothers arcade game, told TMZ he had been willing to pay up to $2 million for the chance to dine with his idol.

