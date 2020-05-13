Fate of India, Bangladesh tours to be decided later this week: SLC

Fate of India, Bangladesh tours to be decided later this week: SLCPTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:14 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday said it will take a call on India and Bangladesh's upcoming tours to the island nation later this week. "The two cricket boards (BCCI and BCB) wanted time till May 15 to assess the situation and we have given them that. We will arrive at a collective decision at the end of this week," said SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva. India was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in June-July for three ODIs and as many T20Is while Bangladesh was due to visit in July-August for a three-Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship
If the tours didn't materialise, it will be the third home series of Sri Lanka to be cancelled in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic. England's tour to Sri Lanka for a three-Test series was cancelled in mid-March after the outbreak of the pandemic in the middle of the second warm up game of the tour
Sri Lanka went into complete lockdown from March 20, which was eased only this week. Sri Lanka has so far reported over 875 positive coronavirus cases with nine deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Sri Lanka Cricket
- Sri Lanka
- BCCI
- Bangladesh
- Ashley de Silva
ALSO READ
'Shipping ministry charting out plan for evacuation of stranded Indian seafarers in international waters, abroad'
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 29,435; death toll at 934
Mike Hesson flies back home to New Zealand after being stranded in India
India's rating could come under pressure if fiscal outlook deteriorates: Fitch
Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) Announces New Office Bearers for 2020-21; Ishteyaque Amjad is the New President