Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fate of India, Bangladesh tours to be decided later this week: SLC

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:14 IST
Fate of India, Bangladesh tours to be decided later this week: SLC

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday said it will take a call on India and Bangladesh's upcoming tours to the island nation later this week. "The two cricket boards (BCCI and BCB) wanted time till May 15 to assess the situation and we have given them that. We will arrive at a collective decision at the end of this week," said SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva. India was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in June-July for three ODIs and as many T20Is while Bangladesh was due to visit in July-August for a three-Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship

If the tours didn't materialise, it will be the third home series of Sri Lanka to be cancelled in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic. England's tour to Sri Lanka for a three-Test series was cancelled in mid-March after the outbreak of the pandemic in the middle of the second warm up game of the tour

Sri Lanka went into complete lockdown from March 20, which was eased only this week. Sri Lanka has so far reported over 875 positive coronavirus cases with nine deaths.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Woman jumps to death from 15th floor in Hyderabad

Upset at being told by her mother to postpone her visit due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown,a 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a residential apartment complex here on Wednesday, police said. T...

West Bengal will never tweak labour laws like BJP-ruled states did: Mamata

West Bengal will never alter the existing labour laws in the wake of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted on Wednesday, while criticising the BJP-ruled states that have brought about changes to such re...

BRIEF-India Govt To Provide 500 Bln Rupees Liquidity Via Tax Rate Reduction

May 13 Reuters - INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE 500 BILLION RUPEES LIQUIDITY VIA TDSTCS RATE REDUCTION INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT WILL PARTLY FINANCE STIMULUS THROUGH THE ANNOUNCED INCREASED BORROWING PROGRAMM...

Soccer-Norwich say relegation and promotion must be decided on the pitch

Premier League clubs should be relegated only if both of the top two divisions restart and complete the season, the sporting director of bottom side Norwich City said on Wednesday. The Canaries are six points below the safety line with nine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020