Nostalgic McCoy dreaming of swan song with Eagles

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

LeSean McCoy has at least one more season in him, and the veteran running back wouldn't mind finishing his career where it started. McCoy said Wednesday on NFL Network that he would welcome spending the 2020 season, which could be his last, with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I could see that. On another note, since I left, you haven't seen the 25 active in green, so you never know," McCoy said. "I'ma keep my options open, though. I could see myself there in Philly. Like I said, that's home, so you never know." McCoy, who turns 32 in July, spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the Buffalo Bills just before the 2019 regular season began.

With the Eagles, he would be a backup to Miles Sanders in an all-too-familiar offense run by head coach Doug Pederson. It's essentially the same system Andy Reid runs with the Chiefs. If McCoy plays next season, it will be his 12th, and he's over 11,000 rushing yards for his career. He's the Eagles' all-time leading rusher.

McCoy was chosen for the 2010s All-Decade Team released by the NFL and said after winning the Lombardi Trophy in Kansas City last season that his motivation was to play for "a team that's a winning franchise." "I'm just waiting for the right moment," McCoy said earlier this month on Sirius/XM Radio. "This stuff is tricky now because there's no visits. There's no real activities with the teams as much as it used to be. The thing I can control is just making the right choice, going to an offense that fits."

McCoy finished the 2019 season with 101 carries for 465 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 28 catches for 181 yards and one TD.

