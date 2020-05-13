Paul Pogba got everything to become best midfielder in the world: Luke Shaw

Manchester United's Luke Shaw believes that Paul Pogba has the potential of becoming the world's best midfielder. Shaw also declared that the Frenchman is his toughest opponent in training.

"I wouldn't say 'fear' is the right word because I enjoy playing against the likes of Rashy (Marcus Rashford) and Martial because they're tricky, high-quality players and I like that challenge of facing them," the club's official website quoted Shaw as saying when asked which player he fears most in training. "Every time I'm facing Anthony, I like to have a little joke around with him, talk to him a lot and tell him: 'I'm coming for you.' Actually, probably the hardest player to get the ball off is Paul. He's so big, strong, he's got quick feet. To be fair, he's got everything to be the best midfielder in the world," he added.

Further praising the World Cup winner, Shaw said Pogba got the best quality to deliver shots and passes. "You could ask any player in the team about that. I'd have to pick Paul as the toughest one to train against as well because it's so tough to get the ball off him - he knows how to shield it away and he's also got the best quality to deliver shots and passes too," Shaw said. (ANI)